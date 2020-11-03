  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Axogen Inc (AXGN) CFO Peter J Mariani Sold $939,226 of Shares

November 03, 2020 | About: AXGN +4.91%

CFO of Axogen Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Peter J Mariani (insider trades) sold 75,683 shares of AXGN on 10/30/2020 at an average price of $12.41 a share. The total sale was $939,226.

AxoGen Inc is a medical technology company dedicated to peripheral nerve repair. It provide products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve injuries. Axogen Inc has a market cap of $540.100 million; its shares were traded at around $13.46 with and P/S ratio of 4.97. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Axogen Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Peter J Mariani sold 75,683 shares of AXGN stock on 10/30/2020 at the average price of $12.41. The price of the stock has increased by 8.46% since.

For the complete insider trading history of AXGN, click here

.

