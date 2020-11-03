  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Elastic Nv (ESTC) CFO Janesh Moorjani Sold $1.5 million of Shares

November 03, 2020 | About: ESTC +0.75%

CFO of Elastic Nv (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Janesh Moorjani (insider trades) sold 14,733 shares of ESTC on 11/02/2020 at an average price of $99.66 a share. The total sale was $1.5 million.

Elastic NV has a market cap of $8.68 billion; its shares were traded at around $99.98 with and P/S ratio of 17.44.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of ESTC stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $99.66. The price of the stock has increased by 0.32% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of ESTC stock on 10/27/2020 at the average price of $108.11. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.52% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ESTC, click here

.

