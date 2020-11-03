Gatos Silver Inc (GATO) CFO Roger Johnson Bought $84,000 of Shares

CFO of Gatos Silver Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Roger Johnson (insider trades) bought 12,000 shares of GATO on 10/30/2020 at an average price of $7 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $84,000.

Gatos Silver Inc has a market cap of $388.990 million; its shares were traded at around $6.95 . Gatos Silver Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 26.80% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Gatos Silver Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Igor Levental bought 8,700 shares of GATO stock on 10/30/2020 at the average price of $7. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.71% since.

Chief Administrative Officer Adam Dubas bought 2,000 shares of GATO stock on 10/30/2020 at the average price of $7. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.71% since.

