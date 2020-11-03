Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD) President and COO Michael C. Colby Sold $6.1 million of Shares

President and COO of Goosehead Insurance Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael C. Colby (insider trades) sold 50,000 shares of GSHD on 10/30/2020 at an average price of $121.65 a share. The total sale was $6.1 million.

Goosehead Insurance Inc has a market cap of $4.53 billion; its shares were traded at around $123.64 with a P/E ratio of 268.78 and P/S ratio of 22.48.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Member of 10% owner group Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 25,089 shares of GSHD stock on 10/19/2020 at the average price of $110.72. The price of the stock has increased by 11.67% since.

Member of 10% owner group Mark Evan Jones sold 25,089 shares of GSHD stock on 10/19/2020 at the average price of $110.72. The price of the stock has increased by 11.67% since.

Member of 10% owner group & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 25,089 shares of GSHD stock on 10/19/2020 at the average price of $110.72. The price of the stock has increased by 11.67% since.

Member of 10% owner group Mark Evan Jones sold 21,211 shares of GSHD stock on 10/16/2020 at the average price of $106.56. The price of the stock has increased by 16.03% since.

