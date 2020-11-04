US Indexes Continue Gains for a Higher Close Tuesday

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 27,480.03 on Tuesday with a gain of 554.98 points or 2.06%. The S&P 500 closed at 3,369.02 for a gain of 58.78 points or 1.78%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 11,160.57 for a gain of 202.96 points or 1.85%. The VIX Volatility Index was lower at 35.55 for a loss of 1.58 points or -4.26%.

Tuesday's market movers

U.S. indexes continued their gains, closing higher Tuesday. Americans headed to the polls as investors looked to the potential results. Tech stocks led the day's gains. Pot stocks posted another day of strong gains with the Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) up 2.19% as pro-marijuana legislations are on ballots in several states.

Across the board:

Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) +19.29%

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) +5.84%

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) -19.15%

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) -4.23%

Economic reports affecting market trading included the following:

The ISM New York Index increased to 65.1 in October from 56.1.

Factory orders increased 1.1% in September following an increase of 0.6%. Factory orders excluding transportation increased 0.5% following an increase of 0.9%.

The Treasury held auctions for 119-day bills at a rate of 0.105%, 42-day bills at a rate of 0.085% and 52-week bills at a rate of 0.135%.

Total vehicle sales are estimated to increase to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 16.5 million in October, up from 16.3 million.

Small-cap stocks

In small caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 1,614.30 for a gain of 45.70 points or 2.91%. The S&P 600 closed at 918.90 for a gain of 23.51 points or 2.63%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 11,261.44 for a gain of 320.14 points or 2.93%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 7,422.88 for a gain of 191.99 points or 2.66%.

Other notable indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 1,980.51 for a gain of 43.40 points or 2.24%; the S&P 100 at 1,544.72 for a gain of 24.41 points or 1.61%; the Nasdaq 100 at 11,279.91 for a gain of 195.15 points or 1.76%; the Russell 3000 at 1,984.78 for a gain of 37.15 points or 1.91%; the Russell 1000 at 1,881.64 for a gain of 34.07 points or 1.84%; the Wilshire 5000 at 34,675.68 for a gain of 653.21 points or 1.92%; and the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index at 619.58 for a gain of 10.90 points or 1.79%.

