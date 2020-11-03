Johnson & Johnson Innovation - JJDC, Inc. Buys Legend Biotech Corp, Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells Provention Bio Inc, Genocea Biosciences Inc

Investment company Johnson & Johnson Innovation - JJDC, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Legend Biotech Corp, Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells Provention Bio Inc, Genocea Biosciences Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Johnson & Johnson Innovation - JJDC, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Johnson & Johnson Innovation - JJDC, Inc. owns 15 stocks with a total value of $489 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARWR) - 3,260,869 shares, 28.71% of the total portfolio. Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) - 3,379,064 shares, 27.62% of the total portfolio. Legend Biotech Corp (LEGN) - 1,629,173 shares, 10.28% of the total portfolio. New Position Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (PTGX) - 2,449,183 shares, 9.79% of the total portfolio. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (FUSN) - 3,670,516 shares, 9.02% of the total portfolio. New Position

Johnson & Johnson Innovation - JJDC, Inc. initiated holding in Legend Biotech Corp. The purchase prices were between $27.5 and $39.61, with an estimated average price of $33.7. The stock is now traded at around $26.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.28%. The holding were 1,629,173 shares as of .

Johnson & Johnson Innovation - JJDC, Inc. initiated holding in Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.8 and $17.1, with an estimated average price of $13.68. The stock is now traded at around $12.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.02%. The holding were 3,670,516 shares as of .

Johnson & Johnson Innovation - JJDC, Inc. reduced to a holding in Provention Bio Inc by 48.89%. The sale prices were between $10.34 and $15.2, with an estimated average price of $12.63. The stock is now traded at around $13.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.07%. Johnson & Johnson Innovation - JJDC, Inc. still held 574,973 shares as of .

Johnson & Johnson Innovation - JJDC, Inc. reduced to a holding in Genocea Biosciences Inc by 70.01%. The sale prices were between $1.81 and $5.53, with an estimated average price of $2.61. The stock is now traded at around $2.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Johnson & Johnson Innovation - JJDC, Inc. still held 43,177 shares as of .