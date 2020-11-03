Rsm Us Wealth Management Llc Buys United Parcel Service Inc, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, Sells Enbridge Inc, Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF, Raytheon Technologies Corp

Investment company Rsm Us Wealth Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys United Parcel Service Inc, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, VANGUARD INTL EQUI, Fiserv Inc, sells Enbridge Inc, Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF, Raytheon Technologies Corp, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, Ford Motor Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rsm Us Wealth Management Llc. As of 2020Q3, Rsm Us Wealth Management Llc owns 180 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: UPS, TTWO, CMF, PFF, YUM, SCHP, ATVI, HRB, YUMC, ESPO, IEFA, IEMG, VGT, NLY,
- Added Positions: VBR, VTV, VWO, FISV, VBK, KO, VUG, USRT, BND, SCHF, SCHC, IVW, VOO, MO, IWN, IWM, VTI, HYG, IWO, DIS, BRK.A, ITW, IWP, AMGN, VB, EFA, PFG, VOE, NFLX, MDLZ, KMB, IBM, GOOGL, ABT, VO, VYM, BNDX, KHC, WMT, VZ, SO, SRE, PHG, PEP, MRK, GE, EXC, BMY, LNT,
- Reduced Positions: AMLP, ENB, IWD, AAPL, VNQI, RTX, EMLP, F, VNQ, NVDA, IWB, TSLA, SPY, AMZN, BABA, IJR, DUK, SCZ, JNJ, JKJ, IVV, FB, VV, V, ABBV, T, USB, IJH, SCHB, PFE, ORCL, QQQ, INTC, XOM, SDY, CSCO, CVX, BA, BRK.B, AMT, UL, IVE, VDC, VIG, XLK, GD, ADBE, AXP, BAC, CMCSA, COST, DHR, DE, EMR, GLD, JPM, LOW, SBUX, TGT, UNP, WBA, WFC, PYPL,
- Sold Out: OTIS, CARR, SHOP, MUB, TIP, C, D, LLY, NNBR, LUV, WGO, DAL, SAN, ET, JPC, PLM,
- VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VUG) - 830,982 shares, 15.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.84%
- VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTV) - 840,634 shares, 7.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.63%
- ISHARES TRUST (IWF) - 391,637 shares, 7.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.96%
- VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VBK) - 387,439 shares, 6.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.17%
- VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VBR) - 507,076 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.50%
Rsm Us Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.76 and $168.9, with an estimated average price of $145.35. The stock is now traded at around $163.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 123,249 shares as of .New Purchase: Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO)
Rsm Us Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $144.11 and $177.52, with an estimated average price of $162.12. The stock is now traded at around $158.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 63,229 shares as of .New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (CMF)
Rsm Us Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $61.74 and $62.97, with an estimated average price of $62.4. The stock is now traded at around $61.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,260 shares as of .New Purchase: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)
Rsm Us Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The purchase prices were between $34.54 and $36.7, with an estimated average price of $35.97. The stock is now traded at around $36.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 14,732 shares as of .New Purchase: Yum Brands Inc (YUM)
Rsm Us Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Yum Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.38 and $97.98, with an estimated average price of $92.15. The stock is now traded at around $96.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,748 shares as of .New Purchase: SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHP)
Rsm Us Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The purchase prices were between $60.05 and $61.93, with an estimated average price of $61.23. The stock is now traded at around $61.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,374 shares as of .Added: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VBR)
Rsm Us Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 55.50%. The purchase prices were between $102.46 and $117.9, with an estimated average price of $112.05. The stock is now traded at around $119.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 507,076 shares as of .Added: VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VWO)
Rsm Us Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI by 27.90%. The purchase prices were between $40.14 and $45.14, with an estimated average price of $43.45. The stock is now traded at around $44.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 1,081,220 shares as of .Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Rsm Us Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 49.07%. The purchase prices were between $93.06 and $104.07, with an estimated average price of $99.57. The stock is now traded at around $98.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 199,531 shares as of .Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
Rsm Us Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 462.22%. The purchase prices were between $43.91 and $51.19, with an estimated average price of $48.09. The stock is now traded at around $49.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 99,934 shares as of .Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
Rsm Us Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 23.35%. The purchase prices were between $87.74 and $89.17, with an estimated average price of $88.35. The stock is now traded at around $87.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 145,825 shares as of .Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Rsm Us Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 42.65%. The purchase prices were between $112.18 and $135.54, with an estimated average price of $124.91. The stock is now traded at around $124.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,335 shares as of .Sold Out: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)
Rsm Us Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $55.78 and $65.34, with an estimated average price of $61.1.Sold Out: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)
Rsm Us Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in Carrier Global Corp. The sale prices were between $22.61 and $31.03, with an estimated average price of $28.24.Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (MUB)
Rsm Us Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $115.26 and $117.22, with an estimated average price of $116.18.Sold Out: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
Rsm Us Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $870.76 and $1134.32, with an estimated average price of $994.38.Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (TIP)
Rsm Us Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $123.08 and $127.1, with an estimated average price of $125.6.Sold Out: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)
Rsm Us Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $30.89 and $42.1, with an estimated average price of $35.57.Reduced: Enbridge Inc (ENB)
Rsm Us Wealth Management Llc reduced to a holding in Enbridge Inc by 89.78%. The sale prices were between $29.2 and $33.98, with an estimated average price of $31.46. The stock is now traded at around $27.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. Rsm Us Wealth Management Llc still held 7,315 shares as of .Reduced: Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI)
Rsm Us Wealth Management Llc reduced to a holding in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 41.5%. The sale prices were between $47.24 and $50.25, with an estimated average price of $48.6. The stock is now traded at around $48.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Rsm Us Wealth Management Llc still held 32,970 shares as of .Reduced: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Rsm Us Wealth Management Llc reduced to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 62.24%. The sale prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9. The stock is now traded at around $57.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Rsm Us Wealth Management Llc still held 9,207 shares as of .Reduced: FIRST TR EXCHANGE (EMLP)
Rsm Us Wealth Management Llc reduced to a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE by 80.77%. The sale prices were between $18.64 and $21.14, with an estimated average price of $19.99. The stock is now traded at around $20.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Rsm Us Wealth Management Llc still held 10,508 shares as of .
