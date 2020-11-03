Intersect Capital LLC Buys Broadcom Inc, SPDR GOLD TRUST, ISHARES SILVER TST, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Exxon Mobil Corp, PROSHARES TRUST

San Ramon, CA, based Investment company Intersect Capital LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Broadcom Inc, SPDR GOLD TRUST, ISHARES SILVER TST, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, sells ISHARES TRUST, Exxon Mobil Corp, PROSHARES TRUST, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, MetLife Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Intersect Capital LLC. As of 2020Q3, Intersect Capital LLC owns 241 stocks with a total value of $371 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: AVGO, SLV, TMUS, DHI, ASML, LEN, ROP, FISV, STX, INTU, MA, CDW, EW, ADI, MSI, TXN, FIS, CHD, WHR, TRU, LUV, DVA, UNP, BKNG, LW, MGP, URI, XLV, WPF.U, SYF, BWA, DISCA, MGA, KBH, INFO, ABMD, DELL, SQ, LPLA, LHX, PHM, WU, WY, STT, NEM, NVS, SAVA, RIO, ITW, MAR, NEE, EMN, CNO, CDNS, UMC, CS, NAVI, LYG,

Added Positions: AAPL, PFF, MSFT, GLD, AMZN, BRK.B, ZM, APD, DHR, GOOG, ORCL, LLY, CSX, ADBE, AON, JNJ, PFE, VTV, JPM, LOW, DIS, DOCU, SPY, MDT, CRM, TSLA, CALB, QQQ, QCOM, AMD, BBY, HD, MCD, UNH, V, BABA, VNQ, AMGN, NFLX, NKE, UPS, CVS, CMCSA, COST, EA, TSM, VZ, ALL, CAT, LUMN, C, CMI, GOOGL, MS, PEP, PG, WMT, PM, FB, ABBV, SHOP, ACN, BAC, BLK, BA, CHL, CLX, KO, ENLC, FDX, GS, HON, IBM, PKG, SBUX, SYY, TTWO, TGT, RTX, EBAY, HBI, PYPL, VGK, XLK, MMM, ABT, AMT, AMAT, BAM, CTAS, CTXS, ED, EPD, HSBC, IP, SPGI, PSA, SHW, TREX, INN, RLJ, NET, DIA, IEMG,

AAPL, PFF, MSFT, GLD, AMZN, BRK.B, ZM, APD, DHR, GOOG, ORCL, LLY, CSX, ADBE, AON, JNJ, PFE, VTV, JPM, LOW, DIS, DOCU, SPY, MDT, CRM, TSLA, CALB, QQQ, QCOM, AMD, BBY, HD, MCD, UNH, V, BABA, VNQ, AMGN, NFLX, NKE, UPS, CVS, CMCSA, COST, EA, TSM, VZ, ALL, CAT, LUMN, C, CMI, GOOGL, MS, PEP, PG, WMT, PM, FB, ABBV, SHOP, ACN, BAC, BLK, BA, CHL, CLX, KO, ENLC, FDX, GS, HON, IBM, PKG, SBUX, SYY, TTWO, TGT, RTX, EBAY, HBI, PYPL, VGK, XLK, MMM, ABT, AMT, AMAT, BAM, CTAS, CTXS, ED, EPD, HSBC, IP, SPGI, PSA, SHW, TREX, INN, RLJ, NET, DIA, IEMG, Reduced Positions: INTC, IWF, CRWD, EFA, CSCO, IWM, IWB, MET, CVX, T, WFC, NVDA, VTEB, PEAK, GILD, AMLP, IWR, VOO, AAXJ, AXP, WM, PEG, LMT, EEM, KMB, WELL, DUK, IWP, SDY, BMY, VTI, SO, GE, D, DRH,

Reduced Positions: INTC, IWF, CRWD, EFA, CSCO, IWM, IWB, MET, CVX, T, WFC, NVDA, VTEB, PEAK, GILD, AMLP, IWR, VOO, AAXJ, AXP, WM, PEG, LMT, EEM, KMB, WELL, DUK, IWP, SDY, BMY, VTI, SO, GE, D, DRH, Sold Out: XOM, SDS, VBR, ADP,

ISHARES TRUST (IWF) - 248,073 shares, 14.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.78% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 220,422 shares, 6.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.75% iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF) - 605,333 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.36% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 88,601 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.14% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,680 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.66%

Intersect Capital LLC initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $305.79 and $375.01, with an estimated average price of $335.08. The stock is now traded at around $353.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 2,979 shares as of .

Intersect Capital LLC initiated holding in ISHARES SILVER TST. The purchase prices were between $16.71 and $27, with an estimated average price of $22.68. The stock is now traded at around $22.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 31,655 shares as of .

Intersect Capital LLC initiated holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The purchase prices were between $104.49 and $118.88, with an estimated average price of $110.82. The stock is now traded at around $111.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,130 shares as of .

Intersect Capital LLC initiated holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.86 and $76.97, with an estimated average price of $68.05. The stock is now traded at around $69.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,738 shares as of .

Intersect Capital LLC initiated holding in Lennar Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.78 and $81.68, with an estimated average price of $73.16. The stock is now traded at around $74.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,923 shares as of .

Intersect Capital LLC initiated holding in ASML Holding NV. The purchase prices were between $347.35 and $398.49, with an estimated average price of $373.68. The stock is now traded at around $372.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,292 shares as of .

Intersect Capital LLC added to a holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST by 189.85%. The purchase prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71. The stock is now traded at around $178.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 9,513 shares as of .

Intersect Capital LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 147.68%. The purchase prices were between $177.99 and $221.68, with an estimated average price of $204.37. The stock is now traded at around $206.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 5,169 shares as of .

Intersect Capital LLC added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 47.08%. The purchase prices were between $231.04 and $500.53, with an estimated average price of $319.67. The stock is now traded at around $451.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,183 shares as of .

Intersect Capital LLC added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 132.30%. The purchase prices were between $243.75 and $310.31, with an estimated average price of $287.22. The stock is now traded at around $289.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,208 shares as of .

Intersect Capital LLC added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 95.79%. The purchase prices were between $177.16 and $215.33, with an estimated average price of $200.25. The stock is now traded at around $234.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,249 shares as of .

Intersect Capital LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 66.96%. The purchase prices were between $1415.21 and $1728.28, with an estimated average price of $1525.89. The stock is now traded at around $1650.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 955 shares as of .

Intersect Capital LLC sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $34.28 and $44.97, with an estimated average price of $40.9.

Intersect Capital LLC sold out a holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $14.3 and $19.15, with an estimated average price of $16.71.

Intersect Capital LLC sold out a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The sale prices were between $102.46 and $117.9, with an estimated average price of $112.05.

Intersect Capital LLC sold out a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The sale prices were between $128.72 and $150.73, with an estimated average price of $140.27.