Cumberland Partners Ltd Buys Constellation Brands Inc, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, Discover Financial Services, Sells Bank of Nova Scotia, TJX Inc, Rogers Communications Inc

Toronto, A6, based Investment company Cumberland Partners Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Constellation Brands Inc, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, Discover Financial Services, Mastercard Inc, Newmont Corp, sells Bank of Nova Scotia, TJX Inc, Rogers Communications Inc, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Intel Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cumberland Partners Ltd. As of 2020Q3, Cumberland Partners Ltd owns 146 stocks with a total value of $952 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: WAB, DFS, MO, CACI, GRFS, SAIC, LLY, DVY, VIG, LOW,

WAB, DFS, MO, CACI, GRFS, SAIC, LLY, DVY, VIG, LOW, Added Positions: STZ, JPM, MA, NEM, AQN, SPGI, HON, HD, CNQ, EHC, JNJ, SHW, CVS, CMCSA, WSO, AMGN, ETN, TMO, FRC, COST, TXN, ANTM, BAH, JNK, ACN, VCSH, TPL, KGC, FISV, LMT, GDDY, SLF, NTR, PM, AVGO, GOOS, TSLA, OTIS, CM,

STZ, JPM, MA, NEM, AQN, SPGI, HON, HD, CNQ, EHC, JNJ, SHW, CVS, CMCSA, WSO, AMGN, ETN, TMO, FRC, COST, TXN, ANTM, BAH, JNK, ACN, VCSH, TPL, KGC, FISV, LMT, GDDY, SLF, NTR, PM, AVGO, GOOS, TSLA, OTIS, CM, Reduced Positions: BNS, TJX, BIL, GPN, BAM, BAX, MSFT, GDX, TSM, CNI, TD, MFC, BDX, RY, KMB, NKE, DSGX, UNH, BCE, FB, OTEX, DIS, BABA, TRP, GOLD, FNV, PEP, PYPL, ADP, KL, BLK, TU, CP, VET, MDT, AAPL, SJR, FSV, BKI, KEYS, AMZN, FMX, ENB, MCO, ABT, DHR, ECL, DD, DISCA, BTG, NOA, CPG, DOOO, BAC, DEO, IBKR, ET, TRI, GOOGL, SBUX, GLD, HYG, MSGE, SHYG, GRP.U, CBOE, CVE, TFII, OI, MMC, DPZ, BSX, BRK.B, AMT, AXP, HDB,

BNS, TJX, BIL, GPN, BAM, BAX, MSFT, GDX, TSM, CNI, TD, MFC, BDX, RY, KMB, NKE, DSGX, UNH, BCE, FB, OTEX, DIS, BABA, TRP, GOLD, FNV, PEP, PYPL, ADP, KL, BLK, TU, CP, VET, MDT, AAPL, SJR, FSV, BKI, KEYS, AMZN, FMX, ENB, MCO, ABT, DHR, ECL, DD, DISCA, BTG, NOA, CPG, DOOO, BAC, DEO, IBKR, ET, TRI, GOOGL, SBUX, GLD, HYG, MSGE, SHYG, GRP.U, CBOE, CVE, TFII, OI, MMC, DPZ, BSX, BRK.B, AMT, AXP, HDB, Sold Out: RCI, INTC, COWN, STN, SU, CVX, ROST, COO, WCN, ERF, QSR, ADSK, ADBE, SBAC, ASML, VZ, CMPR, TSQ,

For the details of Cumberland Partners Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cumberland+partners+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 213,340 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.87% Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 1,035,691 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.79% Visa Inc (V) - 157,120 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.31% Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 439,036 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.99% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 314,363 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.28%

Cumberland Partners Ltd initiated holding in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.6 and $70.58, with an estimated average price of $64.15. The stock is now traded at around $65.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 94,775 shares as of .

Cumberland Partners Ltd initiated holding in Discover Financial Services. The purchase prices were between $46.45 and $59.54, with an estimated average price of $52.39. The stock is now traded at around $69.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 62,810 shares as of .

Cumberland Partners Ltd initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.93 and $44.04, with an estimated average price of $41.61. The stock is now traded at around $37.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 35,300 shares as of .

Cumberland Partners Ltd initiated holding in CACI International Inc. The purchase prices were between $194.41 and $240.34, with an estimated average price of $216.32. The stock is now traded at around $219.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of .

Cumberland Partners Ltd initiated holding in Grifols SA. The purchase prices were between $15.4 and $20.16, with an estimated average price of $17.65. The stock is now traded at around $17.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 52,500 shares as of .

Cumberland Partners Ltd initiated holding in Science Applications International Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.97 and $86.18, with an estimated average price of $78.79. The stock is now traded at around $81.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 11,000 shares as of .

Cumberland Partners Ltd added to a holding in Constellation Brands Inc by 250.66%. The purchase prices were between $171.09 and $196.59, with an estimated average price of $182.57. The stock is now traded at around $184.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 57,456 shares as of .

Cumberland Partners Ltd added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 25.74%. The purchase prices were between $290.18 and $366.12, with an estimated average price of $324.95. The stock is now traded at around $295.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 45,993 shares as of .

Cumberland Partners Ltd added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 60.25%. The purchase prices were between $59.54 and $70.37, with an estimated average price of $65.13. The stock is now traded at around $66.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 81,850 shares as of .

Cumberland Partners Ltd added to a holding in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp by 144.42%. The purchase prices were between $12.55 and $14.54, with an estimated average price of $13.72. The stock is now traded at around $15.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 220,100 shares as of .

Cumberland Partners Ltd added to a holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd by 191.28%. The purchase prices were between $16.01 and $20.55, with an estimated average price of $18.4. The stock is now traded at around $16.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 136,343 shares as of .

Cumberland Partners Ltd added to a holding in Encompass Health Corp by 37.70%. The purchase prices were between $60.29 and $69.72, with an estimated average price of $64.49. The stock is now traded at around $63.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 79,880 shares as of .

Cumberland Partners Ltd sold out a holding in Rogers Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $38.08 and $43.61, with an estimated average price of $41.06.

Cumberland Partners Ltd sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07.

Cumberland Partners Ltd sold out a holding in Cowen Inc. The sale prices were between $15.12 and $18.46, with an estimated average price of $17.

Cumberland Partners Ltd sold out a holding in Stantec Inc. The sale prices were between $29.71 and $33.22, with an estimated average price of $31.67.

Cumberland Partners Ltd sold out a holding in Suncor Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $12.23 and $18.18, with an estimated average price of $15.67.

Cumberland Partners Ltd sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $71.8 and $91.39, with an estimated average price of $84.13.