Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc Buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Beazer Homes USA Inc, Winmark Corp, Sells Sleep Number Corp, Kirkland's Inc, Cisco Systems Inc

Investment company Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Beazer Homes USA Inc, Winmark Corp, FedEx Corp, Facebook Inc, sells Sleep Number Corp, Kirkland's Inc, Cisco Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc. As of 2020Q3, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc owns 104 stocks with a total value of $175 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BZH, WINA, FDX, AZO, VEEV, EQNR, TSLA,

BZH, WINA, FDX, AZO, VEEV, EQNR, TSLA, Added Positions: BRK.A, PHYS, BRK.B, JPST, DGRO, GOOGL, DVY, MSFT, FB, VWO, HD, IDV, EPD, VGK, NIE, WY, XOM, FAX, AMT, BA, STZ, IEUR, IEMG, MDT, JNJ, MMM, BP, COST, TAP, V, PG, SBUX, WFC, DSL, IVV, MA, VZ,

BRK.A, PHYS, BRK.B, JPST, DGRO, GOOGL, DVY, MSFT, FB, VWO, HD, IDV, EPD, VGK, NIE, WY, XOM, FAX, AMT, BA, STZ, IEUR, IEMG, MDT, JNJ, MMM, BP, COST, TAP, V, PG, SBUX, WFC, DSL, IVV, MA, VZ, Reduced Positions: AAPL, SNBR, KIRK, DIS, AMZN, CVS, XLP, GIS, JPM, MDLZ, KYN, PTON, XLE, GE, KMI,

AAPL, SNBR, KIRK, DIS, AMZN, CVS, XLP, GIS, JPM, MDLZ, KYN, PTON, XLE, GE, KMI, Sold Out: CSCO,

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 110,849 shares, 13.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.63% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 173,987 shares, 11.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.05% Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) - 532,735 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.42% ISHARES TRUST (DGRO) - 197,260 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.32% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,398 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.11%

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Beazer Homes USA Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.65 and $13.51, with an estimated average price of $11.66. The stock is now traded at around $13.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of .

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Winmark Corp. The purchase prices were between $152.37 and $176.95, with an estimated average price of $161.02. The stock is now traded at around $173.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 2,825 shares as of .

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $155.48 and $254.44, with an estimated average price of $199.73. The stock is now traded at around $274.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,692 shares as of .

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $240.77 and $297.07, with an estimated average price of $263.31. The stock is now traded at around $270.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 812 shares as of .

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in AutoZone Inc. The purchase prices were between $1107.76 and $1250.35, with an estimated average price of $1181.43. The stock is now traded at around $1164.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 189 shares as of .

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Equinor ASA. The purchase prices were between $13.95 and $16.65, with an estimated average price of $15.43. The stock is now traded at around $13.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 12,150 shares as of .

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $267020 and $332840, with an estimated average price of $306569. The stock is now traded at around $310659.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 6 shares as of .

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 56.40%. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $265.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 3,924 shares as of .

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP by 21.65%. The purchase prices were between $15.33 and $18.89, with an estimated average price of $17.52. The stock is now traded at around $16.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 37,220 shares as of .

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in Constellation Brands Inc by 27.72%. The purchase prices were between $171.09 and $196.59, with an estimated average price of $182.57. The stock is now traded at around $184.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,843 shares as of .

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $37.85 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.58.