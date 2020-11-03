Park Avenue Securities Llc Buys iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR Russell Small Cap Complet, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T

New York, NY, based Investment company Park Avenue Securities Llc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Amazon.com Inc, SPDR SERIES TRUST, sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR Russell Small Cap Complet, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, Pioneer Floating Rate Trust, Blackrock Municipal Income Trust during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Park Avenue Securities Llc. As of 2020Q3, Park Avenue Securities Llc owns 720 stocks with a total value of $3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: ESGU, GOVT, CAG, SPLG, BX, SPMD, MVF, DMO, CDNS, ACWV, USHY, URI, VGSH, FEZ, AVTR, QRVO, CCC, SFIX, IR, TTD, CHWY, MIME, HLI, RPD, DEA, ANGL, HUBS, 15R, NLTX, ALLY, CHGG, JPST, ATSG, VCR, SUSB, SUSA, STIP, SPSB, SJNK, SCHX, SCHR, NET, IWN, HYS, HYLB, HYD, EWJ, XLK, AIA, DKNG, CCXX, COO, MFC, TWTR, KGC, ITW, HEI, FCX, EXAS, EL, DOV, DTE, LAD, CMA, CTSH, CGNX, CTXS, BF.B, BIG, BLL, AMED, AMD, MET, ENV, ST, ENSG, CODI, BRK.A, WSM, TTC, SMG, SLB, ROL, RSG, RCII, REGN, DORM, QDEL, PTC, MSI, MKL, CS, NOK, KEY, KIM, ASX,
- Added Positions: IVV, LQD, EFG, IGSB, VLUE, ESGE, MUB, SHYG, IJR, IEFA, AMZN, USMV, IHI, IXN, IYG, JNK, HYG, NEAR, MSFT, TLT, SBUX, IWV, EMR, FB, SPIB, AAPL, HIG, JPM, MCD, AGG, SCHV, SPDW, SPY, PLD, ACN, MO, AMP, KO, HD, INTC, LEN, MRK, NVDA, PAYX, PG, TMO, VZ, WMT, TMUS, TSLA, NOW, TRU, PYPL, BIV, DSI, DVYE, EEMA, ESGD, PFF, QQQ, SCHG, SUSC, TFI, VB, VBR, VV, ASML, T, ABT, ATVI, ADBE, AEP, APH, ADI, ANSS, AON, AMAT, ARCC, AJG, BCE, BLK, BTI, VIAC, CVS, CNI, FIS, CME, CTAS, CSCO, CLX, CSGP, CMCSA, NNN, COST, CCI, DHR, ECL, EW, EA, ETR, NEE, FAST, GIS, GOOGL, GGG, LHX, IDXX, TT, ICE, ISRG, J, JNJ, KMB, LVS, LMT, MDT, MTD, NFLX, NSC, PFE, QCOM, RPM, RBA, ROP, SHW, SNA, SON, SNPS, TSM, TM, TYL, UNP, UNH, VRTX, WST, XEL, DFS, MELI, PM, VRSK, DG, CHTR, FRC, HCA, SPLK, FIVE, VEEV, BABA, TDOC, SQ, AGR, OKTA, DT, BND, BNDX, BSV, DGRO, DLS, EBND, EFAV, EMB, EMLC, FVD, GLD, GWX, HEZU, HYEM, IBB, MBB, PGX, QUAL, SHV, SHY, SPEM, SPIP, SPSM, SUB, TIP, USIG, VCIT, VHT, VMBS, VO, VYM, XLU, AOS, ABB, CB, A, APD, ALXN, ALGN, AMT, ABC, AMGN, AZO, ADSK, TFC, BCS, BBY, BIO, BIIB, BSX, BMY, CMS, CSX, CCMP, KMX, CAT, LUMN, CRL, CHE, CVX, CHD, CI, CL, STZ, CMI, DHI, DRI, DVA, DLTR, EMN, ETN, LLY, EQIX, ESS, EEFT, EXPO, XOM, FMC, FICO, GRMN, GD, GE, GPC, ROCK, GPN, HDB, MNST, HXL, HON, IBN, INFO, ING, INTU, JKHY, JCI, KLAC, MDLZ, KR, LH, LRCX, LOW, MRO, MKTX, MRVL, MAS, SPGI, MAA, MUFG, MOH, MPWR, MS, NBIX, NYCB, NEM, NKE, NDSN, ES, NOC, NVS, NVO, ODFL, OHI, PNC, PEP, PHG, PNW, POWI, LIN, PGR, PHM, KWR, ROLL, RJF, RIO, SBAC, CRM, SNY, SRE, SIRI, SWKS, SNE, SO, TRV, STE, SYK, SUI, SYY, TJX, SKT, TECH, TXN, TOT, TRP, TSN, UBS, USB, UN, UPS, GWW, WBA, WCN, ANTM, WHR, WEC, WWD, WYNN, XLNX, YUM, ZBRA, HEI.A, TEI, DSU, DHF, MUS, DHY, NSL, VVR, AWF, HIO, VLT, ADX, FAX, CIK, GAM, MFM, SOR, EMF, BIF, JOF, MYD, MYI, PPR, SBI, MSD, GIM, HYB, KTF, KSM, PHT, EVF, MUI, HIX, EVV, NAD, NEA, BBK, BYM, EVN, EIM, MHI, FMN, EAD, BLW, FRA, MAV, EMD, EFR, JFR, FCT, JRO, EFT, BGT, IGD, BOE, BDJ, DSM, AGD, AOD, BTZ, GDL, HNW, PODD, VTA, HTY, LULU, AWK, IID, MSCI, BIP, V, KDP, LOPE, NUW, AVGO, FTNT, BSL, AFT, BGX, BAH, INN, JSD, VER, FBHS, DBL, GWRE, EPAM, PRLB, HTA, WDAY, ABBV, ZTS, ICLR, IQV, CDW, PAYC, PE, GLOB, CTLT, KEYS, SYNH, ETSY, BKI, JHY, RACE, FTV, TWLO, BL, PK, COLD, BJ, ALC, UBER, CTVA, CRWD, AMLP, BLV, IGIB, DGS, EWU, EWX, FDN, FLOT, IEMG, IJH, ISTB, IVE, IWC, IWM, IWO, IXG, MTUM, NOBL, PRFZ, VAW, VBK, VDC, VEU, VGIT, VGT, VOE, VOO, VOOG, VOT, VSS, VTEB, XLB,
- Reduced Positions: IEF, EFA, IWD, VTI, PDBC, EFV, SCHF, VEA, VIG, BA, DIS, MA, KMI, EEM, IWF, JQUA, BP, COP, D, DUK, EXPE, ORCL, DAL, H, SHOP, FPE, VWO, MMM, AKAM, ALL, AXP, ABR, AZN, BBVA, BAC, CBRE, CM, CP, CCL, CNC, CINF, C, ABEV, CPRT, DVN, DEO, DISCA, ENB, ENTG, FDS, FISV, GILD, GSK, HRB, HRL, HUM, HBAN, IFF, IP, MMC, MU, NRG, NGG, BKNG, RF, RMD, POOL, STX, SNN, NLOK, TTWO, VOD, WM, WFC, EBAY, SMFG, MMT, RVT, MCR, AFB, AVK, BHK, IGR, NFJ, MFG, AWP, BGY, JAZZ, DISCK, RGA, SSNC, GM, BCX, YNDX, HZNP, APTV, PSX, JRI, GHY, FPF, BURL, TMX, MEDP, BKLN, BSJL, DBEF, DES, EDIV, FIVG, FM, FTEC, IPAC, IVW, SCZ, VGK, VNQ, VTWO, VUG, XLF, XLP, XLV, XLY,
- Sold Out: EMM, PHD, BFK, JRS, MEN, RWX, LYFT, ELR, RS, KSU, IEI, IWB, BDCS, IXC, INMD, PSP, RWR, LLNW, OCUL, AAL, VIPS, ISD, CBOE, AGNC, BIDU, RDS.B, INSG, MGM, FFIV, CHKP, COF, BMRN, JQC, JPS,
- ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 992,098 shares, 11.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.79%
- iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 2,897,236 shares, 7.47% of the total portfolio. New Position
- ISHARES TRUST (LQD) - 1,295,047 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.57%
- ISHARES TRUST (GOVT) - 6,032,431 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. New Position
- ISHARES TRUST (EFG) - 1,743,677 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.94%
Park Avenue Securities Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.41 and $81.56, with an estimated average price of $75.29. The stock is now traded at around $76.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.47%. The holding were 2,897,236 shares as of .New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (GOVT)
Park Avenue Securities Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $27.79 and $28.25, with an estimated average price of $27.99. The stock is now traded at around $27.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.71%. The holding were 6,032,431 shares as of .New Purchase: Blackstone Group Inc (BX)
Park Avenue Securities Llc initiated holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.95 and $58, with an estimated average price of $53.54. The stock is now traded at around $51.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 25,304 shares as of .New Purchase: Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)
Park Avenue Securities Llc initiated holding in Conagra Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.86 and $38.77, with an estimated average price of $36.61. The stock is now traded at around $36.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 34,897 shares as of .New Purchase: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPLG)
Park Avenue Securities Llc initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $36.49 and $42.03, with an estimated average price of $38.92. The stock is now traded at around $39.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 32,085 shares as of .New Purchase: Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund In (DMO)
Park Avenue Securities Llc initiated holding in Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund In. The purchase prices were between $12.54 and $14.98, with an estimated average price of $13.77. The stock is now traded at around $13.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 64,572 shares as of .Added: ISHARES TRUST (MUB)
Park Avenue Securities Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 55.79%. The purchase prices were between $115.26 and $117.22, with an estimated average price of $116.18. The stock is now traded at around $115.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 110,237 shares as of .Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Park Avenue Securities Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 23.23%. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3048.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,642 shares as of .Added: SPDR SERIES TRUST (JNK)
Park Avenue Securities Llc added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 195.67%. The purchase prices were between $99.66 and $105.55, with an estimated average price of $103.64. The stock is now traded at around $105.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 32,745 shares as of .Added: ISHARES TRUST (HYG)
Park Avenue Securities Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 35.55%. The purchase prices were between $80.53 and $84.89, with an estimated average price of $83.47. The stock is now traded at around $84.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 92,902 shares as of .Added: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
Park Avenue Securities Llc added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 91.00%. The purchase prices were between $72.65 and $88.38, with an estimated average price of $79.77. The stock is now traded at around $88.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 38,499 shares as of .Added: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)
Park Avenue Securities Llc added to a holding in Emerson Electric Co by 290.49%. The purchase prices were between $59.47 and $71.79, with an estimated average price of $65.86. The stock is now traded at around $70.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 23,660 shares as of .Sold Out: SPDR Russell Small Cap Complet (EMM)
Park Avenue Securities Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Russell Small Cap Complet. The sale prices were between $82.85 and $82.85, with an estimated average price of $82.85.Sold Out: Blackrock Muni Enhanced Fund Inc (MEN)
Park Avenue Securities Llc sold out a holding in Blackrock Muni Enhanced Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $10.85 and $11.99, with an estimated average price of $11.42.Sold Out: Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (JRS)
Park Avenue Securities Llc sold out a holding in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund. The sale prices were between $7.25 and $8.17, with an estimated average price of $7.71.Sold Out: Blackrock Municipal Income Trust (BFK)
Park Avenue Securities Llc sold out a holding in Blackrock Municipal Income Trust. The sale prices were between $13.35 and $14.95, with an estimated average price of $14.16.Sold Out: Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD)
Park Avenue Securities Llc sold out a holding in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust. The sale prices were between $9.48 and $10.49, with an estimated average price of $9.9.Sold Out: SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (ELR)
Park Avenue Securities Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Russell 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $86.92 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $86.92.
