Park Avenue Securities Llc Buys iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR Russell Small Cap Complet, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T

New York, NY, based Investment company Park Avenue Securities Llc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Amazon.com Inc, SPDR SERIES TRUST, sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR Russell Small Cap Complet, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, Pioneer Floating Rate Trust, Blackrock Municipal Income Trust during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Park Avenue Securities Llc. As of 2020Q3, Park Avenue Securities Llc owns 720 stocks with a total value of $3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 992,098 shares, 11.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.79% iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 2,897,236 shares, 7.47% of the total portfolio. New Position ISHARES TRUST (LQD) - 1,295,047 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.57% ISHARES TRUST (GOVT) - 6,032,431 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. New Position ISHARES TRUST (EFG) - 1,743,677 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.94%

Park Avenue Securities Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.41 and $81.56, with an estimated average price of $75.29. The stock is now traded at around $76.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.47%. The holding were 2,897,236 shares as of .

Park Avenue Securities Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $27.79 and $28.25, with an estimated average price of $27.99. The stock is now traded at around $27.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.71%. The holding were 6,032,431 shares as of .

Park Avenue Securities Llc initiated holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.95 and $58, with an estimated average price of $53.54. The stock is now traded at around $51.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 25,304 shares as of .

Park Avenue Securities Llc initiated holding in Conagra Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.86 and $38.77, with an estimated average price of $36.61. The stock is now traded at around $36.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 34,897 shares as of .

Park Avenue Securities Llc initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $36.49 and $42.03, with an estimated average price of $38.92. The stock is now traded at around $39.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 32,085 shares as of .

Park Avenue Securities Llc initiated holding in Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund In. The purchase prices were between $12.54 and $14.98, with an estimated average price of $13.77. The stock is now traded at around $13.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 64,572 shares as of .

Park Avenue Securities Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 55.79%. The purchase prices were between $115.26 and $117.22, with an estimated average price of $116.18. The stock is now traded at around $115.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 110,237 shares as of .

Park Avenue Securities Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 23.23%. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3048.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,642 shares as of .

Park Avenue Securities Llc added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 195.67%. The purchase prices were between $99.66 and $105.55, with an estimated average price of $103.64. The stock is now traded at around $105.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 32,745 shares as of .

Park Avenue Securities Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 35.55%. The purchase prices were between $80.53 and $84.89, with an estimated average price of $83.47. The stock is now traded at around $84.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 92,902 shares as of .

Park Avenue Securities Llc added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 91.00%. The purchase prices were between $72.65 and $88.38, with an estimated average price of $79.77. The stock is now traded at around $88.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 38,499 shares as of .

Park Avenue Securities Llc added to a holding in Emerson Electric Co by 290.49%. The purchase prices were between $59.47 and $71.79, with an estimated average price of $65.86. The stock is now traded at around $70.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 23,660 shares as of .

Park Avenue Securities Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Russell Small Cap Complet. The sale prices were between $82.85 and $82.85, with an estimated average price of $82.85.

Park Avenue Securities Llc sold out a holding in Blackrock Muni Enhanced Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $10.85 and $11.99, with an estimated average price of $11.42.

Park Avenue Securities Llc sold out a holding in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund. The sale prices were between $7.25 and $8.17, with an estimated average price of $7.71.

Park Avenue Securities Llc sold out a holding in Blackrock Municipal Income Trust. The sale prices were between $13.35 and $14.95, with an estimated average price of $14.16.

Park Avenue Securities Llc sold out a holding in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust. The sale prices were between $9.48 and $10.49, with an estimated average price of $9.9.

Park Avenue Securities Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Russell 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $86.92 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $86.92.