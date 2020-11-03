  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Watchman Group, Inc. Buys UFP Industries Inc, Polaris Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells UFP Industries Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, Magellan Midstream Partners LP

November 03, 2020 | About: UFPI +2.57% PII +1.42% VCSH +0.02% VOO +1.76% IWM +2.84% MCD +1.99% UF3 +0% SCHW +3.15% MMP +0.42% PSXP -0.47% WORK +1.32% I +0%

Investment company Watchman Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys UFP Industries Inc, Polaris Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, ISHARES TRUST, sells UFP Industries Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Phillips 66 Partners LP, Enterprise Products Partners LP during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Watchman Group, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Watchman Group, Inc. owns 75 stocks with a total value of $135 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Watchman Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/watchman+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Watchman Group, Inc.
  1. Facebook Inc (FB) - 16,351 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.6%
  2. Intuit Inc (INTU) - 12,230 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.96%
  3. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 19,505 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.86%
  4. Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 23,182 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.07%
  5. FedEx Corp (FDX) - 14,556 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.6%
New Purchase: UFP Industries Inc (UFPI)

Watchman Group, Inc. initiated holding in UFP Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.03 and $63.63, with an estimated average price of $56.29. The stock is now traded at around $53.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 47,255 shares as of .

New Purchase: Polaris Inc (PII)

Watchman Group, Inc. initiated holding in Polaris Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.87 and $107.62, with an estimated average price of $98.37. The stock is now traded at around $94.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 21,444 shares as of .

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Watchman Group, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.55 and $83.1, with an estimated average price of $82.88. The stock is now traded at around $82.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 17,599 shares as of .

New Purchase: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO)

Watchman Group, Inc. initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $285.37 and $328.74, with an estimated average price of $304.53. The stock is now traded at around $308.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 3,775 shares as of .

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IWM)

Watchman Group, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $138.54 and $157.86, with an estimated average price of $149.92. The stock is now traded at around $160.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,105 shares as of .

New Purchase: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

Watchman Group, Inc. initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $183.52 and $224.81, with an estimated average price of $205.07. The stock is now traded at around $216.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 943 shares as of .

Sold Out: UFP Industries Inc (UF3)

Watchman Group, Inc. sold out a holding in UFP Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $41 and $53.5, with an estimated average price of $47.75.

Sold Out: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)

Watchman Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The sale prices were between $33.02 and $36.28, with an estimated average price of $34.79.

Sold Out: Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP)

Watchman Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP. The sale prices were between $33.75 and $43.33, with an estimated average price of $39.61.

Sold Out: Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP)

Watchman Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Phillips 66 Partners LP. The sale prices were between $22.02 and $36.25, with an estimated average price of $27.69.

Sold Out: Slack Technologies Inc (WORK)

Watchman Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $25.24 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $29.42.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IWN)

Watchman Group, Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $91.05 and $107.65, with an estimated average price of $101.04.



