Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc Buys ISHARES TRUST, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Sells BioLife Solutions Inc, Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Russell 1000 ETF

Investment company Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, SPDR SERIES TRUST, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, Focus Financial Partners Inc, sells BioLife Solutions Inc, Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Russell 1000 ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. As of 2020Q3, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc owns 68 stocks with a total value of $232 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: ISCF, SPLG, TOTL, CATC, AMZN, FMB, BRK.B, BABA, WMT, DIS, DVY, FLRN, SPSM, VOT, ETW,
- Added Positions: SPAB, SPTM, SCHO, PHYS, SPTS, SPDW, SCHZ, FOCS, BSCL, FBND, SCHX, BSCM, IAU, DGRW, AAPL, MSFT, GLD, SCHM, DNL, SCHA, SPY, VTI, AGG, VIG, ITOT, EFA, VNQ, SHM, PFE, XLK, FCT, TFI,
- Reduced Positions: BLFS, BSCK, IWB, VUG, VO, IVV, SDY, VAW, VB, VBK, VYM, DWM,
- Sold Out: ELR,
For the details of SENTINEL PENSION ADVISORS INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sentinel+pension+advisors+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of SENTINEL PENSION ADVISORS INC
- SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPAB) - 1,073,580 shares, 14.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.44%
- SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPTM) - 611,703 shares, 10.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.71%
- SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPTS) - 650,578 shares, 8.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.05%
- SPDR INDEX SHS FDS (SPDW) - 559,836 shares, 7.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.73%
- Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) - 1,020,550 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.33%
Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $27.48 and $30.45, with an estimated average price of $29.25. The stock is now traded at around $29.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 51,564 shares as of .New Purchase: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPLG)
Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $36.49 and $42.03, with an estimated average price of $38.92. The stock is now traded at around $39.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 26,269 shares as of .New Purchase: SSGA ACTIVE ETF TR (TOTL)
Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc initiated holding in SSGA ACTIVE ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $49.21 and $49.89, with an estimated average price of $49.57. The stock is now traded at around $49.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 11,955 shares as of .New Purchase: Cambridge Bancorp (CATC)
Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc initiated holding in Cambridge Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $48.06 and $58.56, with an estimated average price of $54.09. The stock is now traded at around $65.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 10,154 shares as of .New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3048.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 161 shares as of .New Purchase: First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB)
Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc initiated holding in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.04 and $56.33, with an estimated average price of $55.75. The stock is now traded at around $55.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 8,452 shares as of .Added: SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHO)
Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc added to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 21.83%. The purchase prices were between $51.49 and $51.63, with an estimated average price of $51.55. The stock is now traded at around $51.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 135,241 shares as of .Added: SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHZ)
Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc added to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 23.61%. The purchase prices were between $56.07 and $56.92, with an estimated average price of $56.39. The stock is now traded at around $55.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 91,955 shares as of .Added: Focus Financial Partners Inc (FOCS)
Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc added to a holding in Focus Financial Partners Inc by 60.96%. The purchase prices were between $30.42 and $39.94, with an estimated average price of $35.32. The stock is now traded at around $38.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 76,850 shares as of .Added: FIDELITY COV TRS (FBND)
Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc added to a holding in FIDELITY COV TRS by 20.47%. The purchase prices were between $53.68 and $55.04, with an estimated average price of $54.56. The stock is now traded at around $54.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 90,166 shares as of .Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 43.34%. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $110.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 10,705 shares as of .Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 52.19%. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $206.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,718 shares as of .Sold Out: SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (ELR)
Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc sold out a holding in SPDR Russell 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $86.92 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $86.92.
Here is the complete portfolio of SENTINEL PENSION ADVISORS INC. Also check out:
1. SENTINEL PENSION ADVISORS INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SENTINEL PENSION ADVISORS INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SENTINEL PENSION ADVISORS INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SENTINEL PENSION ADVISORS INC keeps buying