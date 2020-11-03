Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc Buys ISHARES TRUST, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Sells BioLife Solutions Inc, Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Russell 1000 ETF

Investment company Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, SPDR SERIES TRUST, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, Focus Financial Partners Inc, sells BioLife Solutions Inc, Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Russell 1000 ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. As of 2020Q3, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc owns 68 stocks with a total value of $232 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPAB) - 1,073,580 shares, 14.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.44% SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPTM) - 611,703 shares, 10.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.71% SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPTS) - 650,578 shares, 8.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.05% SPDR INDEX SHS FDS (SPDW) - 559,836 shares, 7.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.73% Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) - 1,020,550 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.33%

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $27.48 and $30.45, with an estimated average price of $29.25. The stock is now traded at around $29.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 51,564 shares as of .

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $36.49 and $42.03, with an estimated average price of $38.92. The stock is now traded at around $39.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 26,269 shares as of .

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc initiated holding in SSGA ACTIVE ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $49.21 and $49.89, with an estimated average price of $49.57. The stock is now traded at around $49.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 11,955 shares as of .

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc initiated holding in Cambridge Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $48.06 and $58.56, with an estimated average price of $54.09. The stock is now traded at around $65.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 10,154 shares as of .

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3048.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 161 shares as of .

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc initiated holding in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.04 and $56.33, with an estimated average price of $55.75. The stock is now traded at around $55.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 8,452 shares as of .

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc added to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 21.83%. The purchase prices were between $51.49 and $51.63, with an estimated average price of $51.55. The stock is now traded at around $51.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 135,241 shares as of .

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc added to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 23.61%. The purchase prices were between $56.07 and $56.92, with an estimated average price of $56.39. The stock is now traded at around $55.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 91,955 shares as of .

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc added to a holding in Focus Financial Partners Inc by 60.96%. The purchase prices were between $30.42 and $39.94, with an estimated average price of $35.32. The stock is now traded at around $38.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 76,850 shares as of .

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc added to a holding in FIDELITY COV TRS by 20.47%. The purchase prices were between $53.68 and $55.04, with an estimated average price of $54.56. The stock is now traded at around $54.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 90,166 shares as of .

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 43.34%. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $110.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 10,705 shares as of .

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 52.19%. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $206.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,718 shares as of .

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc sold out a holding in SPDR Russell 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $86.92 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $86.92.