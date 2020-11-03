Symmetry Partner, LLC Buys ISHARES TRUST, Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Sells SELECT SECTOR SPDR, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Ciena Corp

Investment company Symmetry Partner, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, ABERDEEN PREIOUS M, sells SELECT SECTOR SPDR, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Ciena Corp, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc, CACI International Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Symmetry Partner, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Symmetry Partner, LLC owns 575 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: EFAV, GLTR, QUAL, TSM, GOOG, CMCSA, BRK.B, MA, XLY, XLC, PEP, PFE, CSCO, DIS, MMM, UPS, CAT, EMR, MCD, JD, AVGO, TSLA, CVX, XOM, NFLX, RF, CRM, COP, FDX, SPGI, NSC, PH, BKNG, MO, CSX, LIN, SBUX, TJX, WHR, XSLV, AMD, BAX, CNC, CTSH, EWBC, SIVB, CHTR, SEDG, BDX, BWA, FIS, C, CL, DE, EMN, JCI, LH, ORLY, ROST, RTX, WFC, GNRC, LYB, GM, HCA, DOW, AEP, APH, ADSK, BA, BSX, BF.B, BC, CME, DLTR, DUK, GE, LHX, MTCH, MCO, PAYX, PII, SLB, SO, TRV, SWK, WBA, XEL, ZBH, XYL, A, AMTD, ADI, ADM, TFC, BK, CMS, COF, KMX, LUMN, SCHW, STZ, DKS, D, DD, EXC, FISV, F, GD, HAL, MNST, HOLX, ICE, IP, ISRG, MSM, MRVL, MKC, MET, MTD, MCHP, MSI, NTES, NDSN, PRU, PWR, QDEL, ROP, SRE, TKR, TTC, USB, VFC, WAL, CMG, DAL, DFS, TEL, CFX, FLT, APTV, PNR, IQV, TWTR, W, TRU, TDOC, CC, KHC, LITE, ADT, CTVA, AOS, ABMD, AFL, ALB, ALXN, ALGN, DOX, HES, AEE, AMX, AIG, AJG, AZPN, SAM, VIAC, CHRW, CRL, CGNX, ED, COO, GLW, DRI, EOG, ETR, EFX, FNF, FITB, FCX, IT, GPC, HIG, HPQ, ILMN, SJM, LVS, MTB, MKSI, MAR, MXIM, ES, NTRS, NUS, NUE, OMC, OKE, PPL, PB, PEG, STX, LUV, SYK, SYY, TTWO, TFX, TPX, TRMB, VLO, VMC, WRB, WAB, WSO, WMB, WEC, YUM, TDG, BX, ULTA, MSCI, SSNC, FRC, KMI, MPC, SPLK, PSX, BFAM, VEEV, HLT, PAYC, ANET, SYF, CFG, GDDY, HPE, TWLO, VVV, SPOT, ELAN, AMCR, CARR, OTIS, ACAD, AES, ATR, ARW, AVY, BMRN, BRO, CCL, EV, EXAS, FDS, FE, FLO, GFI, HAS, INCY, LII, LB, MKL, MPW, OXY, PCG, PKI, PXD, PFG, RHI, ROL, RCL, SGEN, SBNY, TECH, UAL, OLED, WAT, EVRG, WDC, WLTW, KDP, RNG, ZEN, CTLT, LBRDK, ETSY, BKI, Z, FTV, VST, LW, SNAP, FND, ATUS, CDAY, SPY, ELP, HBAN, MYL, SIRI, TIMB, BKR, GTES,

AMZN, AAPL, MSFT, FB, BSV, VZ, JNJ, INTC, V, VCSH, UNH, VTIP, PYPL, HD, ABBV, PG, WMT, AMGN, TMO, IBM, TXN, KO, LOW, MRK, NVDA, UNP, SPLV, ADBE, ABT, ACN, ORCL, QCOM, XLV, CI, TGT, BAC, ADP, BIIB, BLK, HUM, SHW, AON, DHR, HON, KR, ANTM, EBAY, ZTS, MUB, SHY, AMAT, BBY, CTAS, ETN, LLY, GIS, ITW, TT, INTU, KLAC, MMC, MCK, MU, MS, NEM, NKE, PCAR, PGR, RSG, URI, DG, BNDX, ATVI, AMP, CVS, COST, CMI, ECL, EA, FAST, LRCX, LEN, PHM, TROW, WM, APD, AKAM, ALL, ABC, BLL, DHI, IDXX, JPM, KSU, MDLZ, MDT, MOH, DGX, REGN, SWKS, THO, TSCO, GWW, BR, TMUS, VRSK, FBHS, CDW, KEYS, AZO, CBRE, CERN, CHD, CSGP, CAG, CPRT, DPZ, DOV, EXPD, GRMN, GPN, HSY, INFO, JBHT, J, K, KMB, LKQ, MKTX, NVR, NDAQ, ODFL, PPG, RMD, ROK, STT, SNPS, LULU, BAH, QRVO, XLK, AXP, AME, ANSS, BIO, CDNS, CAH, CLX, CCK, DXCM, EL, FMC, NEE, GILD, HRL, IEX, JKHY, KEY, MAS, RPM, POOL, XPO, SNA, STE, TDY, TER, VRSN, WST, ZBRA, LDOS, PM, HZNP, EPAM, NOW, BURL, CABO, IR, EFV, SHM, CB, T, CPB, CE, CHE, CINF, CTXS, EW, ENTG, ERIE, FICO, GS, GOOGL, HSIC, HUBB, LEG, LMT, MPWR, NUAN, SMG, SCCO, NLOK, MASI, AWK, FTNT, UI, ALLE, DOCU, JNK, SCHC, ACGL, ATO, AN, ITT, KNX, OSK, PNC, RS, SEIC, TSN, UTHR, COUP, AVLR, Reduced Positions: XLU, XLP, ISTB, VTI, ACWV, USMV, MTUM, VTV, VOE, CSL, EMB, PFF, VNQ, JBL, VWO, SJNK, VMBS, WU, AIZ, UHS, RE, CASY, BMY, VRTX, SNX, RNR, PKG, NOC, MLM, MAN, DVA,

ISHARES INC (ACWV) - 646,453 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23% ISHARES TRUST (USMV) - 907,008 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.27% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 482,310 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06% Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 698,500 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.72% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VBR) - 357,130 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12%

Symmetry Partner, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $66.21 and $69.64, with an estimated average price of $68.07. The stock is now traded at around $67.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 276,562 shares as of .

Symmetry Partner, LLC initiated holding in ABERDEEN PREIOUS M. The purchase prices were between $82.72 and $104.83, with an estimated average price of $95.28. The stock is now traded at around $95.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 104,461 shares as of .

Symmetry Partner, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $96.43 and $110.16, with an estimated average price of $102.38. The stock is now traded at around $104.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 67,988 shares as of .

Symmetry Partner, LLC initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $56.82 and $85.85, with an estimated average price of $75.77. The stock is now traded at around $87.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 56,065 shares as of .

Symmetry Partner, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1415.21 and $1728.28, with an estimated average price of $1525.89. The stock is now traded at around $1650.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 2,190 shares as of .

Symmetry Partner, LLC initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $46.81, with an estimated average price of $43.43. The stock is now traded at around $42.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 63,227 shares as of .

Symmetry Partner, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 402.88%. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3048.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 6,457 shares as of .

Symmetry Partner, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 75.88%. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $110.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 270,263 shares as of .

Symmetry Partner, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 97.21%. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $206.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 127,152 shares as of .

Symmetry Partner, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 445.87%. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $265.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 38,724 shares as of .

Symmetry Partner, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD by 73.90%. The purchase prices were between $82.68 and $82.98, with an estimated average price of $82.86. The stock is now traded at around $82.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 228,057 shares as of .

Symmetry Partner, LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 239.45%. The purchase prices were between $53.94 and $60.61, with an estimated average price of $58.09. The stock is now traded at around $57.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 100,797 shares as of .

Symmetry Partner, LLC sold out a holding in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. The sale prices were between $20.31 and $27.41, with an estimated average price of $23.95.

Symmetry Partner, LLC sold out a holding in Ciena Corp. The sale prices were between $38.82 and $60.99, with an estimated average price of $52.51.

Symmetry Partner, LLC sold out a holding in CACI International Inc. The sale prices were between $194.41 and $240.34, with an estimated average price of $216.32.

Symmetry Partner, LLC sold out a holding in First American Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $46.34 and $55.72, with an estimated average price of $51.74.

Symmetry Partner, LLC sold out a holding in Graphic Packaging Holding Co. The sale prices were between $13.33 and $14.83, with an estimated average price of $14.19.

Symmetry Partner, LLC sold out a holding in Sonoco Products Co. The sale prices were between $48.7 and $55.13, with an estimated average price of $52.94.