Congress Asset Management Co Buys Caterpillar Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc, Sells Avery Dennison Corp, Cintas Corp, TJX Inc

Investment company Congress Asset Management Co (Current Portfolio) buys Caterpillar Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc, IHS Markit, Entegris Inc, sells Avery Dennison Corp, Cintas Corp, TJX Inc, CME Group Inc, Varian Medical Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Congress Asset Management Co . As of 2020Q3, Congress Asset Management Co owns 332 stocks with a total value of $9.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: NBIX, INFO, GO, VPU, PGNY, INMD, BRKS, BKNG, STAG, CWEN, PE, VVV, AYX, BJ, DE, SAM, UPS, QEP, CHX, LOW, SJM, VB,
- Added Positions: CAT, SHW, ENTG, MLM, SUM, LHX, NXPI, FTNT, PG, VZ, AKAM, FCN, FRC, CIEN, IWP, UNH, DOV, SYK, HDS, JPM, TREE, PGR, IWF, RJF, BKU, ALXN, DHI, HII, ABT, FLWS, TSCO, DIS, TRMB, ALGN, WERN, GLUU, TREX, BR, TDS, INTU, HEI, TDY, AME, CNI, CCI, FB, BIL, NVDA, SO, WMT, TEL, BOOT, VEC, CYBR, FOXF, CDW, HMST, ABBV, BCPC, EGP, EOG, CL, CNS, CSGP, CLAR, CSCO, BDX, XOM, BMI, ADP, MO, ATVI, T, AMN, AAON, MRK, RDWR, POWI, OFIX, ASGN, NOC, NEOG, MSA, MRCY, SSD, MCD, MHO, LGND, JNJ, JCOM, HMSY, GRMN,
- Reduced Positions: AVY, CTAS, TJX, CME, VAR, AAPL, ETSY, GNRC, PYPL, POOL, MSFT, RMD, ADBE, HZNP, LW, CRL, MPWR, SUI, APPS, RWR, SNPS, AMZN, CHD, DXCM, CLI, MTD, SWKS, TMO, MTDR, VRNS, APD, AMT, ANSS, CPRT, FICO, MCO, NKE, PENN, CRM, SWX, UMBF, WSM, MA, WNS, SPSC, NOVT, TROX, IRT, RNG, MMM, ABMD, BMY, CEVA, CP, CSL, CHDN, CLX, KO, CGNX, DHR, DAR, DHT, LCII, EBIX, ECL, EME, EQIX, EL, NEE, FISV, AJRD, HL, HELE, IIVI, ILMN, INTC, ICE, ISRG, JKHY, KSU, KLIC, MKTX, MTZ, MSI, ORCL, PATK, PFE, RPM, RGEN, ROST, SPXC, SLP, SKX, TFX, CUBE, URI, MTN, WDFC, WBS, JAZZ, MASI, TNET, LPLA, QTS, GOOG, WMS, SYNH, VIRT, PEN, MEDP, TTD, DOCU, EFA, EPP, IJH, IJR, IVV, SPY, VSS, VWO,
- Sold Out: QDEL, IPAR, ROG, PFGC, ECOL, SSB, BRK.A, CLF, XYL, X9P,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,730,337 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.5%
- Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) - 595,990 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.58%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 58,047 shares, 1.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.18%
- Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC) - 902,369 shares, 1.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.06%
- First Republic Bank (FRC) - 1,506,340 shares, 1.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.14%
Congress Asset Management Co initiated holding in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $96.16 and $135.15, with an estimated average price of $115.74. The stock is now traded at around $95.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 767,650 shares as of .New Purchase: IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)
Congress Asset Management Co initiated holding in IHS Markit Ltd. The purchase prices were between $75.64 and $83.96, with an estimated average price of $79.58. The stock is now traded at around $83.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 848,172 shares as of .New Purchase: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (GO)
Congress Asset Management Co initiated holding in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $37.82 and $45.02, with an estimated average price of $41.2. The stock is now traded at around $44.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 140,185 shares as of .New Purchase: Progyny Inc (PGNY)
Congress Asset Management Co initiated holding in Progyny Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.77 and $32.6, with an estimated average price of $27.54. The stock is now traded at around $25.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 147,541 shares as of .New Purchase: Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU)
Congress Asset Management Co initiated holding in Vanguard Utilities ETF. The purchase prices were between $124 and $134.49, with an estimated average price of $129.33. The stock is now traded at around $140.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 33,885 shares as of .New Purchase: InMode Ltd (INMD)
Congress Asset Management Co initiated holding in InMode Ltd. The purchase prices were between $25.82 and $37.02, with an estimated average price of $32.73. The stock is now traded at around $39.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 136,336 shares as of .Added: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)
Congress Asset Management Co added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 18810.23%. The purchase prices were between $125.73 and $153.87, with an estimated average price of $140.4. The stock is now traded at around $167.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 503,012 shares as of .Added: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)
Congress Asset Management Co added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 587.97%. The purchase prices were between $576.04 and $717.6, with an estimated average price of $654.36. The stock is now traded at around $710.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 124,922 shares as of .Added: Entegris Inc (ENTG)
Congress Asset Management Co added to a holding in Entegris Inc by 3402.23%. The purchase prices were between $57.65 and $74.34, with an estimated average price of $66.91. The stock is now traded at around $80.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 737,850 shares as of .Added: Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM)
Congress Asset Management Co added to a holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc by 110.30%. The purchase prices were between $202.87 and $235.36, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $276.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 74,918 shares as of .Added: Summit Materials Inc (SUM)
Congress Asset Management Co added to a holding in Summit Materials Inc by 179.31%. The purchase prices were between $14.72 and $18.35, with an estimated average price of $16.27. The stock is now traded at around $18.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 614,453 shares as of .Added: FTI Consulting Inc (FCN)
Congress Asset Management Co added to a holding in FTI Consulting Inc by 51.75%. The purchase prices were between $104.9 and $122.37, with an estimated average price of $113.7. The stock is now traded at around $99.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 105,788 shares as of .Sold Out: Quidel Corp (QDEL)
Congress Asset Management Co sold out a holding in Quidel Corp. The sale prices were between $151.99 and $301.96, with an estimated average price of $222.17.Sold Out: Performance Food Group Co (PFGC)
Congress Asset Management Co sold out a holding in Performance Food Group Co. The sale prices were between $25.28 and $38.47, with an estimated average price of $32.15.Sold Out: Inter Parfums Inc (IPAR)
Congress Asset Management Co sold out a holding in Inter Parfums Inc. The sale prices were between $36.94 and $47.93, with an estimated average price of $43.14.Sold Out: Rogers Corp (ROG)
Congress Asset Management Co sold out a holding in Rogers Corp. The sale prices were between $96.28 and $134.07, with an estimated average price of $117.64.Sold Out: US Ecology Inc (ECOL)
Congress Asset Management Co sold out a holding in US Ecology Inc. The sale prices were between $30.35 and $38.64, with an estimated average price of $34.99.Sold Out: South State Corp (SSB)
Congress Asset Management Co sold out a holding in South State Corp. The sale prices were between $43.76 and $60.81, with an estimated average price of $51.7.
