Sigma Planning Corp Buys ISHARES TRUST, SPDR DOW JONES IND, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Sells ISHARES TRUST, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, FIRST TRUST EXCH

Ann Arbor, MI, based Investment company Sigma Planning Corp (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, SPDR DOW JONES IND, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, ISHARES TRUST, SPDR GOLD TRUST, sells ISHARES TRUST, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, FIRST TRUST EXCH, Humana Inc, FIRST TRUST EXCH during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sigma Planning Corp. As of 2020Q3, Sigma Planning Corp owns 966 stocks with a total value of $2.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: LB, ABMD, BIG, JBHT, PENN, DFEB, MGC, FSKR, GRVY, ENPH, FSK, SFIX, DDOG, PTON, DSI, SECT, TAN, AZO, BGFV, TCOM, DHI, EEFT, NTAP, WRK, SWX, ZBRA, EBAY, CSIQ, BWG, ZG, ZEN, SEDG, CVNA, JHG, SAIL, NARI, FDM, INDA, IWB, SUSA, VT, XHB, ZROZ, AES, PLD, AB, AXS, CHRW, EGO, ESGR, RHP, IBN, ICE, JCI, KBH, MMC, MEIP, JWN, NUS, TLK, PLUG, RCII, RIO, ROST, SRE, SPWR, TSM, URI, VMI, BHK, BTZ, GLDD, SRNE, STWD, QNST, GNMK, STAG, APAM, BIT, AVNS, WING, FTV, ZYME, DBX, UPWK, YETI, BYND, ANGL, BKLN, CORN, EEMS, FIVG, FXI, ICLN, ITB, IYK, IYT, QCLN, QLD, QLTA, REZ, RWX, SPDW, SPIP, SPSB, VPL, VWOB, ARLP, AUY, GAIN, BTG, 63NN, AMC, CRBP, ZOM, CEIX,
- Added Positions: MTUM, DIA, SPY, LQD, GLD, AAPL, VXX, PHYS, PYPL, HYG, CRM, LMBS, IWM, AMZN, MCD, JNK, WMT, ARKW, FIXD, FTCS, CSX, NVDA, GDX, IHI, WORK, XLI, DKNG, ITOT, XLB, JKH, TDOC, ACWV, FTSM, IVE, V, IJK, HD, BA, DD, PFE, FB, ZM, IYC, VGSH, VO, MMM, AZN, GOLD, FE, FCX, NOK, ORCL, QCOM, VZ, WM, HZNP, ABBV, FSLY, BAB, FPE, FTA, NEAR, SCHD, SHY, SLV, SRVR, XLP, CCI, DPZ, LLY, LEN, MAR, SBUX, TJX, UNM, FNV, KL, AVGO, BABA, SQ, ROKU, HFRO, NIO, GH, PINS, CRWD, NKLA, BSV, IGSB, DLN, EFAV, EFG, FHLC, IUSV, KBWB, SHYG, TIP, VEU, VUG, ABT, AKAM, AXP, BMY, CVS, CAH, CLX, DUK, GSK, GS, GOOGL, ILMN, JPM, KR, NFLX, PEP, WHR, BBF, HYT, EFR, UTG, SQM, TMUS, DAL, BGS, CHTR, PSLV, PDI, NOW, ZTS, CHGG, QURE, IIPR, DOCU, ARLO, NET, BIV, BNDX, BOND, IGIB, FBND, FCG, FTEC, GOVT, GSY, HYLS, IAGG, ICVT, IEI, IGM, ISTB, IWD, IWO, IXC, IYF, IYH, IYW, IYY, JPST, KBA, PFF, PGF, PSJ, PTNQ, QYLD, SCHP, SCZ, SPEM, SPHD, STIP, VB, VCLT, VEA, VIG, VMBS, VOO, VTEB, VTV, VV, VWO, VXUS, XLG, XLY, ACN, ATVI, AFL, NLY, AINV, AMAT, ATR, ADM, ARCC, BBY, BF.B, CL, CMCSA, NNN, DEO, DLR, EW, EMR, ENB, ECPG, FAST, FRT, FBC, BEN, FCEL, GPC, GNW, GILD, HSY, HON, CEQP, INTC, IP, SJM, MDLZ, LEG, LNC, LMT, APTO, MRVL, MPW, NKE, NSC, NOC, NUE, PICO, PPL, PH, PBCT, LIN, PEG, DGX, RSG, SMG, SHW, TRV, SKT, TGB, TMO, UN, UL, X, WBA, WST, WY, WEC, WYNN, RVT, NUM, PTY, IGR, FEN, GGN, HTGC, ZIOP, LDOS, REED, AWP, CHW, JTD, LULU, VMW, BIP, IGT, REI, AGNC, AYTU, DG, GNRC, AT, ZGNX, EXPI, SAND, SPLK, PANW, OFS, ICLR, MIE, DSL, TNDM, ALLE, ATHM, ENBL, SABR, PIRS, OGI, TTD, OKTA, AM, CUE, ZS, CHX, LQDA, AGE, PD, UBER, CHWY, AMCR, AGZ, AOM, BLV, BSCK, BSCL, BSCM, BSJL, CWB, DBC, DBEF, DOO, DWM, EEMV, FDT, FLRN, FTSL, FXH, HACK, HYD, HYMB, IWP, IWS, IXJ, IYG, IYJ, JKE, JKG, JKJ, MDIV, MNA, NOBL, OEF, PDBC, PRF, PSCH, QQEW, RSP, RYT, SCHM, SCHO, SCHX, SDIV, SGOL, SHM, SLYG, SMDV, SOXX, SPYV, TFI, USIG, VAW, VBK, VCR, VLUE, VTI, VTIP, XLF, XMMO, XSLV,
- Reduced Positions: IJH, QQQ, TLT, FBT, IVW, USMV, HUM, MSFT, FDN, SHOP, SMH, QTEC, VGT, NEM, STX, SPLV, TSLA, REGN, FPX, IAU, MGV, AMD, FTNT, IVV, XLE, BND, FXL, IEF, IJR, VOOG, XLC, XLU, MOAT, VCIT, VGIT, XBI, XLK, CSCO, WFC, ACWI, AGG, ARKK, FEX, IDU, PCY, PGX, XT, ADSK, RTX, DIS, AWK, EDV, GDXJ, VXF, T, ADP, BAC, BXMT, CAT, EA, HRL, JNJ, LRCX, MU, LUV, TGT, UPS, VGR, VRSN, MA, CG, DT, AOK, ARKG, DVY, EFA, FLOT, HDV, IHF, IWV, ONEQ, SDY, SHV, USRT, VPU, VYM, XMLV, AXAS, ADBE, MO, IVZ, WTRG, BP, BIDU, BK, BDX, BRK.B, BLK, CMS, LUMN, CVX, CHD, KO, COP, ED, CFR, DTE, DHR, DY, XOM, FDX, FISV, GE, GIS, HAL, IDXX, ITW, KMB, MGM, MMP, MFC, MKC, SPGI, MDP, CASH, PG, PGR, O, ROK, RDS.A, TYL, USB, ET, BX, ETJ, GOF, ULTA, PM, MPC, GOOG, HMLP, NVTA, LVGO, AMLP, BIL, CORP, DBEM, EEM, ESGE, ESGU, FDD, FDL, FEP, FEZ, FINX, FMB, FTC, HYS, IBB, IEFA, IEMG, IJJ, IJS, IJT, ITA, IUSG, IWY, IXUS, KXI, MINT, MUB, QUAL, RDVY, RING, TDIV, VHT, VOT, XLRE, ALL, AEP, ABC, AMGN, AN, TFC, BCE, BAX, BIIB, SAM, BTI, CBRL, VIAC, CME, CINF, CTAS, C, CSGP, CMA, GLW, CUZ, CMI, DE, DXCM, D, ECL, EPD, EXAS, EXC, EXPD, FITB, FRME, F, GD, GPN, LHX, WELL, INFO, INFY, TT, IDCC, IRM, JKHY, K, KEY, LTC, LZB, LVS, LYG, LOW, MFA, MRO, MLM, MAS, MCK, MET, MCHP, MITK, TAP, MS, NGG, NYMT, NAT, NVS, NVAX, OXY, OHI, VHC, PNC, PVH, PBI, PSEC, RPM, RRC, RMTI, RCL, SNY, SLB, SPG, SIRI, SWKS, SNA, SYK, SPH, SYY, TXN, GEO, TSCO, RIG, TSN, UAL, UNP, VLO, VTR, WPC, ANTM, XEL, YUM, ZBH, OPK, AEMD, RDS.B, CIK, MIY, VMO, CHI, JPS, HIX, NAD, NVG, AVK, PHK, GDV, CSQ, JRO, BXMX, BDJ, GPM, CODI, EBS, MAIN, MSCI, TWO, ONCS, BUD, IOVA, GBDC, LYB, GBAB, GM, KMI, VER, PSX, HTA, SUN, PCI, NCLH, KIO, FEYE, VEEV, TWTR, AAL, TSLX, CGC, STOR, GNL, GPP, KHC, AQMS, HPE, TEAM, ATOM, BHVN, AFIN, MBIO, TRTN, MRNA, DOW, CTVA, INMD, TFFP, CARR, OTIS, CIBR, DES, DGRW, DGS, DON, DTN, DVYE, EMLP, FIW, FRI, FV, GUNR, ICF, IDV, IEUR, IGOV, IGV, IOO, ITM, IWN, IWR, IXN, IYR, KRE, MDY, MGK, MJ, PHO, PTLC, PWB, RPG, SCHE, SCHF, SCHV, SLY, SLYV, SPYG, STPZ, URTH, USHY, VCSH, VDC, VFH, VGK, VNQ, VOE, XAR, XHE,
- Sold Out: CONE, VRTX, MKTX, PZZA, SCHR, CDE, HL, PAAS, SSRM, AG, FSM, EQX, BVN, WDC, MAG, ESPO, AME, MKL, SGEN, THO, CDNS, PRDO, DRD, EFX, LOGI, NBIX, NGD, SAFM, SPNS, TER, UCTT, GWW, XRX, KYN, EXK, QRVO, BL, PING, GII, KBE, SIL, UNG, ALK, LNT, AWR, AON, FUN, CIEN, CR, CYTK, EL, FLIR, FULT, PEAK, HEI, HELE, HPQ, JBLU, LKQ, MXIM, MCO, MSI, NXST, ES, NVMI, OMC, PPG, RF, WPM, TDY, TOT, WDFC, WERN, ZYXI, JFR, EFT, NFJ, WYND, SMCI, PFLT, ZNGA, BPY, TPVG, PE, BOX, INOV, CC, LGF.A, CGBD, AMJ, BDCS, DEM, EMLC, FLJP, FXO, LGLV, PPA, QDF, SPTS, USO, XSD, ATAX, SID, CXW, FHN, PTE, WLL, NCZ, BGR, PLM, XXII, CLNY, CEM, MTNB, CRON, CLNC,
For the details of Sigma Planning Corp's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sigma+planning+corp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Sigma Planning Corp
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,088,621 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.43%
- ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 263,622 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.38%
- SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 202,614 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.53%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 20,984 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.21%
- ISHARES TRUST (LQD) - 419,992 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.94%
Sigma Planning Corp initiated holding in L Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.1 and $31.81, with an estimated average price of $25.2. The stock is now traded at around $33.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 199,014 shares as of .New Purchase: Abiomed Inc (ABMD)
Sigma Planning Corp initiated holding in Abiomed Inc. The purchase prices were between $255.22 and $317, with an estimated average price of $287.54. The stock is now traded at around $260.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 20,372 shares as of .New Purchase: Big Lots Inc (BIG)
Sigma Planning Corp initiated holding in Big Lots Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.13 and $55.71, with an estimated average price of $44.89. The stock is now traded at around $48.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 91,654 shares as of .New Purchase: JB Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT)
Sigma Planning Corp initiated holding in JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.65 and $142.8, with an estimated average price of $132.92. The stock is now traded at around $128.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 13,373 shares as of .New Purchase: VANGUARD WORLD FD (MGC)
Sigma Planning Corp initiated holding in VANGUARD WORLD FD. The purchase prices were between $110.14 and $128.14, with an estimated average price of $117.95. The stock is now traded at around $119.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 12,598 shares as of .New Purchase: Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN)
Sigma Planning Corp initiated holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.6 and $74.37, with an estimated average price of $48.86. The stock is now traded at around $56.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 19,580 shares as of .Added: ISHARES TRUST (MTUM)
Sigma Planning Corp added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 103.43%. The purchase prices were between $132.78 and $156.38, with an estimated average price of $142.8. The stock is now traded at around $144.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 220,963 shares as of .Added: SPDR DOW JONES IND (DIA)
Sigma Planning Corp added to a holding in SPDR DOW JONES IND by 455.60%. The purchase prices were between $255.76 and $290.4, with an estimated average price of $272.14. The stock is now traded at around $274.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 56,032 shares as of .Added: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
Sigma Planning Corp added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 22.53%. The purchase prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $336.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 202,614 shares as of .Added: ISHARES TRUST (LQD)
Sigma Planning Corp added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 25.94%. The purchase prices were between $134.22 and $139.15, with an estimated average price of $136.3. The stock is now traded at around $134.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 419,992 shares as of .Added: SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD)
Sigma Planning Corp added to a holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST by 28.03%. The purchase prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71. The stock is now traded at around $178.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 211,157 shares as of .Added: BARCLAYS BANK PLC (VXX)
Sigma Planning Corp added to a holding in BARCLAYS BANK PLC by 736.45%. The purchase prices were between $24.33 and $35.24, with an estimated average price of $27.85. The stock is now traded at around $24.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 291,543 shares as of .Sold Out: CyrusOne Inc (CONE)
Sigma Planning Corp sold out a holding in CyrusOne Inc. The sale prices were between $69.69 and $86.5, with an estimated average price of $78.37.Sold Out: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)
Sigma Planning Corp sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $255.65 and $303.1, with an estimated average price of $275.97.Sold Out: MarketAxess Holdings Inc (MKTX)
Sigma Planning Corp sold out a holding in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $438.66 and $548.61, with an estimated average price of $493.9.Sold Out: Papa John's International Inc (PZZA)
Sigma Planning Corp sold out a holding in Papa John's International Inc. The sale prices were between $81.64 and $101.73, with an estimated average price of $91.67.Sold Out: SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHR)
Sigma Planning Corp sold out a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The sale prices were between $58.56 and $58.96, with an estimated average price of $58.71.Sold Out: SSR Mining Inc (SSRM)
Sigma Planning Corp sold out a holding in SSR Mining Inc. The sale prices were between $18.16 and $24.5, with an estimated average price of $21.27.
Here is the complete portfolio of Sigma Planning Corp. Also check out:
1. Sigma Planning Corp's Undervalued Stocks
2. Sigma Planning Corp's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Sigma Planning Corp's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Sigma Planning Corp keeps buying