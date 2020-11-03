  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Sigma Planning Corp Buys ISHARES TRUST, SPDR DOW JONES IND, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Sells ISHARES TRUST, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, FIRST TRUST EXCH

November 03, 2020 | About: MTUM +1.81% DIA +2.02% SPY +1.77% LQD +0.1% GLD +0.57% VXX -5.51% LB +2.15% ABMD +2.33% BIG +2.6% JBHT +5.14% MGC +1.76% PENN +5.71%

Ann Arbor, MI, based Investment company Sigma Planning Corp (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, SPDR DOW JONES IND, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, ISHARES TRUST, SPDR GOLD TRUST, sells ISHARES TRUST, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, FIRST TRUST EXCH, Humana Inc, FIRST TRUST EXCH during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sigma Planning Corp. As of 2020Q3, Sigma Planning Corp owns 966 stocks with a total value of $2.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sigma Planning Corp's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sigma+planning+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Sigma Planning Corp
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,088,621 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.43%
  2. ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 263,622 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.38%
  3. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 202,614 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.53%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 20,984 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.21%
  5. ISHARES TRUST (LQD) - 419,992 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.94%
New Purchase: L Brands Inc (LB)

Sigma Planning Corp initiated holding in L Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.1 and $31.81, with an estimated average price of $25.2. The stock is now traded at around $33.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 199,014 shares as of .

New Purchase: Abiomed Inc (ABMD)

Sigma Planning Corp initiated holding in Abiomed Inc. The purchase prices were between $255.22 and $317, with an estimated average price of $287.54. The stock is now traded at around $260.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 20,372 shares as of .

New Purchase: Big Lots Inc (BIG)

Sigma Planning Corp initiated holding in Big Lots Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.13 and $55.71, with an estimated average price of $44.89. The stock is now traded at around $48.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 91,654 shares as of .

New Purchase: JB Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT)

Sigma Planning Corp initiated holding in JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.65 and $142.8, with an estimated average price of $132.92. The stock is now traded at around $128.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 13,373 shares as of .

New Purchase: VANGUARD WORLD FD (MGC)

Sigma Planning Corp initiated holding in VANGUARD WORLD FD. The purchase prices were between $110.14 and $128.14, with an estimated average price of $117.95. The stock is now traded at around $119.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 12,598 shares as of .

New Purchase: Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN)

Sigma Planning Corp initiated holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.6 and $74.37, with an estimated average price of $48.86. The stock is now traded at around $56.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 19,580 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (MTUM)

Sigma Planning Corp added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 103.43%. The purchase prices were between $132.78 and $156.38, with an estimated average price of $142.8. The stock is now traded at around $144.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 220,963 shares as of .

Added: SPDR DOW JONES IND (DIA)

Sigma Planning Corp added to a holding in SPDR DOW JONES IND by 455.60%. The purchase prices were between $255.76 and $290.4, with an estimated average price of $272.14. The stock is now traded at around $274.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 56,032 shares as of .

Added: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)

Sigma Planning Corp added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 22.53%. The purchase prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $336.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 202,614 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (LQD)

Sigma Planning Corp added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 25.94%. The purchase prices were between $134.22 and $139.15, with an estimated average price of $136.3. The stock is now traded at around $134.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 419,992 shares as of .

Added: SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD)

Sigma Planning Corp added to a holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST by 28.03%. The purchase prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71. The stock is now traded at around $178.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 211,157 shares as of .

Added: BARCLAYS BANK PLC (VXX)

Sigma Planning Corp added to a holding in BARCLAYS BANK PLC by 736.45%. The purchase prices were between $24.33 and $35.24, with an estimated average price of $27.85. The stock is now traded at around $24.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 291,543 shares as of .

Sold Out: CyrusOne Inc (CONE)

Sigma Planning Corp sold out a holding in CyrusOne Inc. The sale prices were between $69.69 and $86.5, with an estimated average price of $78.37.

Sold Out: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

Sigma Planning Corp sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $255.65 and $303.1, with an estimated average price of $275.97.

Sold Out: MarketAxess Holdings Inc (MKTX)

Sigma Planning Corp sold out a holding in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $438.66 and $548.61, with an estimated average price of $493.9.

Sold Out: Papa John's International Inc (PZZA)

Sigma Planning Corp sold out a holding in Papa John's International Inc. The sale prices were between $81.64 and $101.73, with an estimated average price of $91.67.

Sold Out: SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHR)

Sigma Planning Corp sold out a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The sale prices were between $58.56 and $58.96, with an estimated average price of $58.71.

Sold Out: SSR Mining Inc (SSRM)

Sigma Planning Corp sold out a holding in SSR Mining Inc. The sale prices were between $18.16 and $24.5, with an estimated average price of $21.27.



Here is the complete portfolio of Sigma Planning Corp. Also check out:

1. Sigma Planning Corp's Undervalued Stocks
2. Sigma Planning Corp's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Sigma Planning Corp's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Sigma Planning Corp keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)