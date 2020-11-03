Sigma Planning Corp Buys ISHARES TRUST, SPDR DOW JONES IND, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Sells ISHARES TRUST, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, FIRST TRUST EXCH

Ann Arbor, MI, based Investment company Sigma Planning Corp (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, SPDR DOW JONES IND, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, ISHARES TRUST, SPDR GOLD TRUST, sells ISHARES TRUST, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, FIRST TRUST EXCH, Humana Inc, FIRST TRUST EXCH during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sigma Planning Corp. As of 2020Q3, Sigma Planning Corp owns 966 stocks with a total value of $2.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of Sigma Planning Corp's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sigma+planning+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,088,621 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.43% ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 263,622 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.38% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 202,614 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.53% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 20,984 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.21% ISHARES TRUST (LQD) - 419,992 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.94%

Sigma Planning Corp initiated holding in L Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.1 and $31.81, with an estimated average price of $25.2. The stock is now traded at around $33.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 199,014 shares as of .

Sigma Planning Corp initiated holding in Abiomed Inc. The purchase prices were between $255.22 and $317, with an estimated average price of $287.54. The stock is now traded at around $260.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 20,372 shares as of .

Sigma Planning Corp initiated holding in Big Lots Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.13 and $55.71, with an estimated average price of $44.89. The stock is now traded at around $48.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 91,654 shares as of .

Sigma Planning Corp initiated holding in JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.65 and $142.8, with an estimated average price of $132.92. The stock is now traded at around $128.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 13,373 shares as of .

Sigma Planning Corp initiated holding in VANGUARD WORLD FD. The purchase prices were between $110.14 and $128.14, with an estimated average price of $117.95. The stock is now traded at around $119.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 12,598 shares as of .

Sigma Planning Corp initiated holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.6 and $74.37, with an estimated average price of $48.86. The stock is now traded at around $56.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 19,580 shares as of .

Sigma Planning Corp added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 103.43%. The purchase prices were between $132.78 and $156.38, with an estimated average price of $142.8. The stock is now traded at around $144.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 220,963 shares as of .

Sigma Planning Corp added to a holding in SPDR DOW JONES IND by 455.60%. The purchase prices were between $255.76 and $290.4, with an estimated average price of $272.14. The stock is now traded at around $274.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 56,032 shares as of .

Sigma Planning Corp added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 22.53%. The purchase prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $336.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 202,614 shares as of .

Sigma Planning Corp added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 25.94%. The purchase prices were between $134.22 and $139.15, with an estimated average price of $136.3. The stock is now traded at around $134.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 419,992 shares as of .

Sigma Planning Corp added to a holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST by 28.03%. The purchase prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71. The stock is now traded at around $178.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 211,157 shares as of .

Sigma Planning Corp added to a holding in BARCLAYS BANK PLC by 736.45%. The purchase prices were between $24.33 and $35.24, with an estimated average price of $27.85. The stock is now traded at around $24.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 291,543 shares as of .

Sigma Planning Corp sold out a holding in CyrusOne Inc. The sale prices were between $69.69 and $86.5, with an estimated average price of $78.37.

Sigma Planning Corp sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $255.65 and $303.1, with an estimated average price of $275.97.

Sigma Planning Corp sold out a holding in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $438.66 and $548.61, with an estimated average price of $493.9.

Sigma Planning Corp sold out a holding in Papa John's International Inc. The sale prices were between $81.64 and $101.73, with an estimated average price of $91.67.

Sigma Planning Corp sold out a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The sale prices were between $58.56 and $58.96, with an estimated average price of $58.71.

Sigma Planning Corp sold out a holding in SSR Mining Inc. The sale prices were between $18.16 and $24.5, with an estimated average price of $21.27.