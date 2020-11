Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. Schedules Release of Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Tuesday, November 17, 2020

PHONE:















Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE:ECC, ECCB, ECCX, ECCY) today announced that it plans to report financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 prior to the opening of the financial markets on Tuesday, November 17, 2020.The Company will discuss its financial results on a conference call on that day at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). Thomas P. Majewski, Chief Executive Officer, will host the call along with Kenneth P. Onorio, Chief Financial Officer.All interested parties are welcome to participate in the conference call via one of the following methods:The Company is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, primarily through investment in equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations. The Company is externally managed and advised by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC.The Company makes certain unaudited portfolio information available each month on its website in addition to making certain other unaudited financial information available on its website ([url="]www.eaglepointcreditcompany.com[/url]). This information includes (1) an estimated range of the Company’s net investment income (“NII”) and realized capital gains or losses per share of common stock for each calendar quarter end, generally made available within the first fifteen days after the applicable calendar month end, (2) an estimated range of the Company’s net asset value (“NAV”) per share of common stock for the prior month end and certain additional portfolio-level information, generally made available within the first fifteen days after the applicable calendar month end, and (3) during the latter part of each month, an updated estimate of NAV, if applicable, and, with respect to each calendar quarter end, an updated estimate of the Company’s NII and realized capital gains or losses per share for the applicable quarter, if available.

