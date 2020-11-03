SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of Telenav, Inc. Buyout

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating Telenav, Inc. (“Telenav”) (NASDAQ GS: TNAV) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Telenav’s agreement to be acquired by V99, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, Telenav’s shareholders will receive $4.80 in cash per share.
To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-telenav-inc.
You may contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra cost and obligation free at (888) 969-4242 or [email protected].
Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware and New York, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in securities fraud and corporate class actions nationwide.
Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
CONTACT:
Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra
(888) 969-4242 (Toll Free)
(302) 295-5310
Fax: (302) 654-7530
[email protected]
https://rl-legal.com