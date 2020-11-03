  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
American Financial Group Management to Participate in the Virtual 2020 Morgan Stanley Insurance Corporate Access Day: Life and P&C

November 03, 2020 | About: NYSE:AFG +0.52%


American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: AFG) announced today that Carl H. Lindner III and S. Craig Lindner, Co-Chief Executive Officers, and Brian S. Hertzman, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the virtual 2020 Morgan Stanley Insurance Corporate Access Day: Life and P&C on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.



While there will be no Company presentation, AFG will host several investor meetings in this virtual setting. The investor material to be used in the meetings will be posted via a link under Events on the Investor Relations page of AFG’s website, [url="]www.AFGinc.com[/url], just prior to the conference.



About [url="]American+Financial+Group%2C+Inc.[/url]



American Financial Group is an insurance holding company, based in Cincinnati, Ohio with assets of approximately $73 billion as of September 30, 2020. Through the operations of Great American Insurance Group, AFG is engaged primarily in property and casualty insurance, focusing on specialized commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of traditional fixed and indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions, broker-dealer, and registered investment advisor markets. Great American Insurance Group’s roots go back to 1872 with the founding of its flagship company, Great American Insurance Company.



View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201103005741/en/


