Atea Pharmaceuticals Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering

BOSTON, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( AVIR) (“Atea”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing antiviral therapeutics to improve the lives of patients suffering from life-threatening viral infections, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 14,375,000 shares of common stock, including the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase up to 1,875,000 additional shares of common stock, at a public offering price of $24.00 per share. The aggregate gross proceeds to Atea from the offering were $345 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses. All of the shares in the offering were offered by Atea Pharmaceuticals. Atea’s common stock began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “AVIR” on October 30, 2020.



J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Evercore Group L.L.C. and William Blair & Company, L.L.C. acted as joint book-running managers of the offering.

