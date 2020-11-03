Eagle Point Income Company Inc. Schedules Release of Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Tuesday, November 17, 2020

Dial (877) 407-0789 (domestic) or (201) 689-8562 (international), and reference Conference ID 13712475. All participants are asked to dial-in to the conference call 10 to 15 minutes prior to the call so that their name and company information can be collected.

Please go to the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website ([url="]www.eaglepointincome.com[/url]) at least 15 minutes prior to the call to register for the call and download and install any necessary audio software.





REPLAY:



