Employers Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

November 03, 2020


Employers Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE:NYSE:EIG), today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor events:



Morgan Stanley Virtual Insurance Corporate Access Day: Life and P&C


Date: November 10, 2020


Details: One on One Meetings


Location: Virtual



CFA Society of New York Raymond James 24th Annual Insurance Conference


Date: November 10, 2020


Details: Management will present at the virtual CFA Society of New York Raymond James 24th Annual Insurance Conference on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. EST. Interested investors and other parties can register for the event and may watch the live webcast of the presentation at the following link: [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cfany.org%2Fevent%2F24th-annual-insurance-conference%2F[/url].


Location: Virtual



About Employers Holdings, Inc.



EMPLOYERS® and America’s small business insurance specialist® are registered trademarks of EIG Services, Inc. Employers Holdings, Inc. is a holding company with subsidiaries that are specialty providers of workers' compensation insurance and services focused on select, small businesses engaged in low-to-medium hazard industries. The Company operates throughout the United States, with the exception of four states that are served exclusively by their state funds. Insurance is offered through Employers Insurance Company of Nevada, Employers Compensation Insurance Company, Employers Preferred Insurance Company, Employers Assurance Company and Cerity Insurance Company, all rated A- (Excellent) by the A.M. Best Company. Not all companies do business in all jurisdictions. See [url="]www.employers.com[/url] and [url="]www.cerity.com[/url] for coverage availability.

