America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On November 3, 2020, America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. ( ATAX) (the “Partnership” or “ATAX”) announced financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020.



Financial Highlights

As of and for the three months ended September 30, 2020:

Total revenues of $13.8 million

Net loss, basic and diluted, of $(0.03) per Beneficial Unit Certificate (“BUC”)

Cash Available for Distribution of $0.06 per BUC

Total assets of $1.2 billion

Total Mortgage Revenue Bond (“MRB”) investments of $796.5 million



For the nine months ended September 30, 2020:

Total revenues of $42.1 million

Net income, basic and diluted, of $0.07 per BUC

Cash Available for Distribution of $0.20 per BUC



The Partnership reported the following notable transactions during the third quarter of 2020:

Committed to fund one MRB totaling up to $15.0 million and fund one taxable MRB totaling up to $7.0 million for construction of an affordable multifamily property. ATAX advanced MRB funds totaling $2.0 million during the third quarter of 2020, with remaining MRB and taxable MRB commitments to be funded throughout the construction period.

Committed to fund two Governmental Issuer Loans (“GIL”) totaling up to $67.1 million and fund two property loans totaling up to $52.0 million for construction of two affordable multifamily properties. ATAX advanced GIL funds totaling $22.1 million and advanced property loan funds of $3.0 million during the third quarter of 2020, with remaining commitments to be funded throughout the construction period.

Entered into initial TOB Trust financings related to one MRB, two GILs and two property loans for net proceeds of $26.5 million.

Invested capital in one unconsolidated entity of $6.4 million.

Received redemption proceeds on one MRB totaling $6.5 million.

Issued five-year secured notes to Mizuho Capital Markets secured by cash flows associated with our residual interests in our TEBS financing arrangements for gross principal of $103.5 million. We concurrently reduced the effective interest rate on the notes by entering into two total return swaps with Mizuho. Approximately $24.8 million of proceeds were immediately available for ATAX’s use with the remaining posted as collateral with Mizuho for the two total return swaps. Of this amount, ATAX can make approximately $41.3 million in additional cash available for use by March 2022.

Extended the maturity date of ten TOB Trust financings from dates in 2021 to July 2023.

Extended the maturity date of two unsecured lines of credit to June 2022.

Investment Updates and Management Remarks

The Partnership announced the following updates regarding its investment portfolio:

Properties securing the Partnership’s MRB portfolio have reported average rental collections within 30 days of billing of 91% for both September and October 2020 rental payments.

The Partnership has received no requests for forbearance of contractual principal and interest payments from borrowers associated with multifamily MRBs and all are current on contractual principal and interest payments as of October 31, 2020.

The Partnership has received requests for forbearance on our only student housing MRB, Live 929 Apartments, and our only commercial property MRB, Pro Nova. The contractual interest payment due on the Pro Nova MRB was not made as scheduled on November 1, 2020 due to the majority senior bondholder’s direction to the bond trustee not to draw on the debt service reserve fund as provided for under the bond indenture.

All Vantage investments achieved increased occupancy during the third quarter.

No Vantage project under construction has experienced material supply chain disruptions for either construction materials or labor during the third quarter.

The 50/50 MF Property primarily serves students at The University of Nebraska-Lincoln, which is currently holding on campus, in person classes. The property is 86% occupied as of September 30, 2020 and is meeting all mortgage and operating obligations with cash flows from operations.

The Suites on Paseo MF Property primarily serves students of San Diego State University, which has suspended on campus, in person classes for the Fall 2020 and Spring 2021 semesters. The property is 64% occupied as of September 30, 2020 and is meeting all operating obligations with cash flows from operations. The property has no debt obligations.



“Our multifamily MRB portfolio and Vantage investments continue to perform well despite the continuing challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Chad Daffer, the Partnership’s Chief Executive Officer. “The suspension of on campus, in person classes at universities has greatly impacted the occupancy and operations of our investments related to student housing projects. We are actively working with the individual property managers to ensure the health and safety of our student tenants and to mitigate the financial impacts of COVID-19 until students can safely return to on campus classes.”

“We have begun deploying capital into new construction lending investments with a leading developer as well as making strategic investments in additional Vantage properties in strong markets,” said Ken Rogozinski, the Partnership’s Chief Investment Officer. “In addition, the secured notes issued to Mizuho allowed us to right-size the leverage on our TEBS financings, provides current liquidity to satisfy our investment commitments, and provides access to additional liquidity at attractive interest rates. We continue to evaluate our debt financing portfolio and potential financing structures that provide lower costs of leverage and enhance returns for our unitholders.”

Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Measures

This report refers to Cash Available for Distribution (“CAD”), which is identified as a non-GAAP financial measure. We believe CAD provides relevant information about our operations and is necessary, along with net income, for understanding our operating results. Net income is the GAAP measure most comparable to CAD. There is no generally accepted methodology for computing CAD, and our computation of CAD may not be comparable to CAD reported by other companies. Although we consider CAD to be a useful measure of our operating performance, CAD is a non-GAAP measure and should not be considered as an alternative to net income that is calculated in accordance with GAAP, or any other measures of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP. See the table at the end of this press release for a reconciliation of our net income as determined in accordance with GAAP and our CAD for the periods set forth.

Cash Available for Distribution (“CAD”)

The following table shows the calculation of CAD (and a reconciliation of the Partnership’s net income, as determined in accordance with GAAP, to CAD) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019.

For the Three Months Ended

September 30, For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) $ (1,160,017 ) $ 9,707,903 $ 6,410,088 $ 20,045,906 Change in fair value of derivatives and interest rate derivative amortization 14,569 68,333 (104,279 ) 458,141 Depreciation and amortization expense 719,783 743,503 2,141,302 2,384,115 Provision for credit loss (1) 3,463,253 - 5,285,609 - Provision for loan loss (2) 811,706 - 811,706 - Reversal of impairment on securities (3) - - (1,902,979 ) - Impairment charge on real estate assets - 75,000 25,200 75,000 Amortization of deferred financing costs 497,018 745,457 1,288,044 1,476,463 RUA compensation expense 299,524 3,265,677 634,860 3,636,091 Deferred income taxes (34,601 ) (82,167 ) (66,482 ) (138,331 ) Redeemable Series A Preferred Unit distribution and accretion (717,763 ) (717,762 ) (2,153,288 ) (2,153,288 ) Tier 2 Income distributable (Loss allocable) to the General Partner (4) - (1,264,949 ) 80,501 (2,017,974 ) Bond purchase premium (discount) amortization (accretion), net of cash received (20,389 ) (24,532 ) (39,956 ) (64,970 ) Total CAD $ 3,873,083 $ 12,516,463 $ 12,410,326 $ 23,701,153 Weighted average number of BUCs outstanding, basic 60,545,204 60,519,542 60,614,862 60,457,299 Net income (loss) per BUC, basic $ (0.03 ) $ 0.13 $ 0.07 $ 0.26 Total CAD per BUC, basic $ 0.06 $ 0.21 $ 0.20 $ 0.39 Distributions declared, per BUC $ 0.060 $ 0.125 $ 0.245 $ 0.375





(1) The provision for credit loss for the three months ended September 30, 2020 relates to impairment of the Live 929 Apartments MRB. The provision for credit loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 consists of impairments of approximately $3.5 million for the Live 929 Apartments MRB and approximately $1.8 million for the Pro Nova 2014-1 MRB. (2) The provision for loan loss for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 relates to impairment of the Live 929 Apartments property loan. (3) This amount represents previous impairments recognized as adjustments to CAD in prior periods related to the PHC Certificates. Such adjustments were reversed in the first quarter of 2020 upon the sale of the PHC Certificates in January 2020. (4) As described in Note 3 to the Partnership’s condensed consolidated financial statements, Net Interest Income representing contingent interest and Net Residual Proceeds representing contingent interest (Tier 2 income) will be distributed 75% to the limited partners and BUC holders, as a class, and 25% to the General Partner. This adjustment represents the 25% of Tier 2 income due to the General Partner. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, Tier 2 loss allocable to the general partner related to the sale of the PHC Certificates. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, Tier 2 income consisted of $3.0 million of contingent interest realized on redemption of the Vantage at Brooks, LLC property loan in January 2019 and a $10.5 million gain on sale related to the Partnership’s investment in Vantage at Panama City Beach in September 2019.

