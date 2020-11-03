  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
IRIDEX to Present at the 2020 Stifel Virtual Healthcare Conference

November 03, 2020 | About: IRIX +1.14%

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IRIDEX Corporation ( IRIX) today announced the Company plans to participate in the upcoming Stifel Virtual Healthcare Conference.

David I. Bruce, IRIDEX’s President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at 4:40 pm ET. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation at http://www.iridex.com.

About IRIDEX
IRIDEX Corporation is a worldwide leader in developing, manufacturing, and marketing innovative and versatile laser-based medical systems, delivery devices and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. IRIDEX’s proprietary MicroPulse® technology delivers a differentiated treatment that provides safe, effective, and proven treatment for targeted sight-threatening eye conditions. IRIDEX’s current product line is used for the treatment of glaucoma and diabetic macular edema (DME) and other retinal diseases. IRIDEX products are sold in the United States through a direct sales force and internationally primarily through a network of independent distributors into more than 100 countries. For further information, visit the IRIDEX website at www.iridex.com.

Investor Relations Contact
Leigh Salvo
(415) 937-5404
[email protected]

