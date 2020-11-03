  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Richmond American Model Home Debut In Red Rock

November 03, 2020 | About: NYSE:MDC +2.11%

Two Popular Floor Plans Opening for Tours

PR Newswire

RED ROCK, Ariz., Nov. 3, 2020

RED ROCK, Ariz., Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Arizona, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is excited to announce the debut of two brand-new model homes at Seasons at Red Rock, a beautiful community showcasing six sought-after floor plans.

Model Home Debut RichmondAmerican.com/RedRock
Prospective homebuyers and area agents are invited to Seasons at Red Rock (RichmondAmerican.com/RedRockCommunity) to attend the opening of the ranch-style Peridot and two-story Pearl. Boasting stunning design and luxurious features, these versatile floor plans will be open for tours on November 7 and 8, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. While there, attendees can also learn about an exciting, limited-time move-in offer.

The beautiful Pearl model, showcased at Seasons at Red Rock.

The community at a glance:

FROM THE LOW $200s

  • Sought-after floor plans from the Seasons™ Collection
  • 3 to 6 bedrooms and up to approx. 2,630 sq. ft.
  • Ranch and two-story homes with open layouts
  • Hundreds of ways to personalize fixtures, flooring and finishes
  • Complimentary consultation at the Home Gallery™
  • Approximately 40 minutes from Tucson and an hour from Phoenix
  • Amenities include a lap pool, a skate park, sports courts, hiking and biking trails and a 14-acre park

Seasons at Red Rock is located at 21735 Treasure Road, Red Rock, AZ 85145.
For more information, please call 520.498.4105 or visit Richmondamerican.com.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.
Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 210,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

MDC Richmond American Home Logo (PRNewsfoto/M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/richmond-american-model-home-debut-in-red-rock-301165983.html

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)