ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A.: Results for the 3rd quarter of 2020 - Announcement to the Market

SÃO PAULO, Nov. 3, 2020
SÃO PAULO, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. ("Company") announces to its shareholders and the market at large that the Complete Financial Statements and the Management Discussion and Analysis for the 3rd quarter of 2020 ending September 30, 2020 are already available on the Investor Relations website (www.itau.com.br/investor-relations).
Conference calls on the result will be held on Wednesday, November 04 in Portuguese at 08:00 a.m. (EDT) and in English at 09:30 a.m. (EDT).
Alexsandro Broedel
Group Executive Finance Director and Head of Investor Relations
