Stanley Black & Decker To Present At The Baird 2020 Global Industrial Conference

November 03, 2020 | About: NYSE:SWK +2.92%

PR Newswire

NEW BRITAIN, Conn., Nov. 3, 2020

NEW BRITAIN, Conn., Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) invites investors and the general public to listen to a webcast of a virtual presentation by Don Allan, Executive Vice President and CFO, at the Baird 2020 Global Industrial Conference on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 9:05 AM ET. The live webcast will be available in the "Investors" section of the company's website at www.stanleyblackanddecker.com. A replay of the webcast will be provided on the website and will be available for 30 days.

Stanley Black & Decker, an S&P 500 company, is a diversified global provider of hand tools, power tools and related accessories, electronic security solutions, healthcare solutions, engineered fastening systems, and more. Learn more at www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.

Stanley Black & Decker Investor Contacts

Dennis Lange
Vice President, Investor Relations
(860) 827-3833
[email protected]

Cort Kaufman
Director, Investor Relations
(860) 515-2741
[email protected]

Stanley Black & Decker. (PRNewsFoto/Stanley Black & Decker) (PRNewsfoto/Stanley Black & Decker)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stanley-black--decker-to-present-at-the-baird-2020-global-industrial-conference-301166024.html

SOURCE Stanley Black & Decker


