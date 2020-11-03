  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Comerica Declares Common and Preferred Stock Dividends

November 03, 2020

DALLAS, Nov. 3, 2020

DALLAS, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) declared a quarterly cash dividend for common stock of 68 cents ($0.68) per share. The dividend is payable Jan. 1, 2021, to common stock shareholders of record at the close of business on Dec. 15, 2020.

Comerica logo. (PRNewsFoto/Comerica Bank) (PRNewsfoto/Comerica Bank)

The Board also declared a dividend of $1,406.25 per share (equivalent to $14.0625 per depositary share) on the Series A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock of Comerica Incorporated, payable Jan. 1, 2021, to preferred stock shareholders of record at the close of business on Dec. 15, 2020.

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. Comerica focuses on relationships, and helping people and businesses be successful. In addition to Texas, Comerica Bank locations can be found in Arizona, California, Florida and Michigan, with select businesses operating in several other states, as well as in Canada and Mexico. Comerica reported total assets of $83.6 billion at Sept. 30, 2020.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comerica-declares-common-and-preferred-stock-dividends-301165994.html

SOURCE Comerica Incorporated


