Raytheon Technologies CFO to present at Baird's 2020 Virtual Global Industrial Conference

November 03, 2020 | About: NYSE:RTX +2.31%

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 3, 2020

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) Chief Financial Officer Toby O'Brien will speak at Baird's 2020 Virtual Global Industrial Conference on Wednesday, November 11th at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The presentation will be broadcast live at www.rtx.com and will be archived on the website afterward.

About Raytheon Technologies
Raytheon Technologies Corporation is an aerospace and defense company that provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military and government customers worldwide. With four industry-leading businesses ― Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space and Raytheon Missiles & Defense ― the company delivers solutions that push the boundaries in avionics, cybersecurity, directed energy, electric propulsion, hypersonics, and quantum physics. The company, formed in 2020 through the combination of Raytheon Company and the United Technologies Corporation aerospace businesses, is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

