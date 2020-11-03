Biodesix Inc (BDSX) President & CEO Scott Hutton Bought $99,000 of Shares

President & CEO of Biodesix Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Scott Hutton (insider trades) bought 5,500 shares of BDSX on 10/30/2020 at an average price of $18 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $99,000.

Biodesix Inc has a market cap of $363.100 million; its shares were traded at around $13.83 with and P/S ratio of 14.71. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Biodesix Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President & CEO Scott Hutton bought 5,500 shares of BDSX stock on 10/30/2020 at the average price of $18. The price of the stock has decreased by 23.17% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO, Sec?y & Treasurer Robin Harper Cowie bought 1,000 shares of BDSX stock on 10/30/2020 at the average price of $18. The price of the stock has decreased by 23.17% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

SVP, Rsrch & Trans'l Science Robert William Georgantas Iii bought 655 shares of BDSX stock on 10/30/2020 at the average price of $18. The price of the stock has decreased by 23.17% since.

Chairman John Patience bought 30,000 shares of BDSX stock on 10/30/2020 at the average price of $18. The price of the stock has decreased by 23.17% since.

Director Matthew Strobeck bought 83,333 shares of BDSX stock on 10/30/2020 at the average price of $18. The price of the stock has decreased by 23.17% since.

Director Hany Massarany bought 7,500 shares of BDSX stock on 10/30/2020 at the average price of $18. The price of the stock has decreased by 23.17% since.

Director, 10% Owner Jack W Schuler bought 277,777 shares of BDSX stock on 10/30/2020 at the average price of $18. The price of the stock has decreased by 23.17% since.

