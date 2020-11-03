Anaplan Inc (PLAN) CFO David H Jr Morton Sold $1.7 million of Shares

CFO of Anaplan Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David H Jr Morton (insider trades) sold 30,000 shares of PLAN on 10/30/2020 at an average price of $56.03 a share. The total sale was $1.7 million.

Anaplan Inc has a market cap of $7.67 billion; its shares were traded at around $54.88 with and P/S ratio of 18.68.

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman and CEO Frank Calderoni sold 50,743 shares of PLAN stock on 10/21/2020 at the average price of $60. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.53% since.

Chairman and CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of PLAN stock on 10/12/2020 at the average price of $62.93. The price of the stock has decreased by 12.79% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO David H Jr Morton sold 30,000 shares of PLAN stock on 10/30/2020 at the average price of $56.03. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.05% since.

For the complete insider trading history of PLAN, click here