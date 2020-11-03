Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) EVP, Chief Technology Officer Nir Zuk Sold $2.7 million of Shares

EVP, Chief Technology Officer of Palo Alto Networks Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Nir Zuk (insider trades) sold 12,000 shares of PANW on 11/02/2020 at an average price of $222.72 a share. The total sale was $2.7 million.

Palo Alto Networks Inc develops and sells network and endpoint cybersecurity solutions to enterprise customers. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a market cap of $21.64 billion; its shares were traded at around $227.92 with and P/S ratio of 6.45. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Palo Alto Networks Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, Chief Technology Officer Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of PANW stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $222.72. The price of the stock has increased by 2.33% since.

President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of PANW stock on 10/06/2020 at the average price of $247.88. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.05% since.

For the complete insider trading history of PANW, click here