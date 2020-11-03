Globe Life Inc (GL) Co-Chairman & CEO Gary L Coleman Sold $1 million of Shares

Co-Chairman & CEO of Globe Life Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Gary L Coleman (insider trades) sold 12,000 shares of GL on 11/03/2020 at an average price of $84.95 a share. The total sale was $1 million.

Torchmark Corp is a life and health insurance provider. The company through its Life Insurance and Health Insurance segments offers various plans and policies to several niche target groups. Globe Life Inc has a market cap of $9.07 billion; its shares were traded at around $85.15 with a P/E ratio of 12.92 and P/S ratio of 1.98. The dividend yield of Globe Life Inc stocks is 0.86%. Globe Life Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 8.70% over the past ten years.

CEO Recent Trades:

Co-Chaiman & CEO Larry M Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of GL stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $84.95. The price of the stock has increased by 0.24% since.

Co-Chaiman & CEO Larry M Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of GL stock on 10/23/2020 at the average price of $85.86. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.83% since.

Co-Chairman & CEO Gary L Coleman sold 13,000 shares of GL stock on 10/23/2020 at the average price of $85.63. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.56% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP & CFO Frank M Svoboda sold 20,000 shares of GL stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $84.94. The price of the stock has increased by 0.25% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Exec. Officer of Principal Sub Steven John Dichiaro sold 2,000 shares of GL stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $85.99. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.98% since.

Exec. Officer of Principal Sub Steven John Dichiaro sold 2,000 shares of GL stock on 10/23/2020 at the average price of $87.37. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.54% since.

