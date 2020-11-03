The Estee Lauder Inc (EL) President and CEO Fabrizio Freda Sold $3 million of Shares

President and CEO of The Estee Lauder Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Fabrizio Freda (insider trades) sold 13,494 shares of EL on 11/03/2020 at an average price of $224.93 a share. The total sale was $3 million.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc is a beauty products manufacturer providing Skin care, Makeup, Fragrance and Hair care services. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a market cap of $81.2 billion; its shares were traded at around $224.79 with a P/E ratio of 122.82 and P/S ratio of 5.75. The dividend yield of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc stocks is 0.65%. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 8.10% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated The Estee Lauder Companies Inc the business predictability rank of 3-star. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP-Global R&D Carl P. Haney sold 8,116 shares of EL stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $223.96. The price of the stock has increased by 0.37% since.

Group President John Demsey sold 5,907 shares of EL stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $226.06. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.56% since.

EVP - Global Supply Chain Gregory Polcer sold 2,346 shares of EL stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $224.94. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.07% since.

EVP-Global Human Resources Michael O'hare sold 4,711 shares of EL stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $226.06. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.56% since.

