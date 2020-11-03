  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

The Estee Lauder Inc (EL) President and CEO Fabrizio Freda Sold $3 million of Shares

November 03, 2020 | About: EL +0.42%

President and CEO of The Estee Lauder Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Fabrizio Freda (insider trades) sold 13,494 shares of EL on 11/03/2020 at an average price of $224.93 a share. The total sale was $3 million.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc is a beauty products manufacturer providing Skin care, Makeup, Fragrance and Hair care services. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a market cap of $81.2 billion; its shares were traded at around $224.79 with a P/E ratio of 122.82 and P/S ratio of 5.75. The dividend yield of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc stocks is 0.65%. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 8.10% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated The Estee Lauder Companies Inc the business predictability rank of 3-star. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 13,494 shares of EL stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $224.93. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.06% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP-Global R&D Carl P. Haney sold 8,116 shares of EL stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $223.96. The price of the stock has increased by 0.37% since.
  • Group President John Demsey sold 5,907 shares of EL stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $226.06. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.56% since.
  • EVP - Global Supply Chain Gregory Polcer sold 2,346 shares of EL stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $224.94. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.07% since.
  • EVP-Global Human Resources Michael O'hare sold 4,711 shares of EL stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $226.06. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.56% since.

For the complete insider trading history of EL, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)