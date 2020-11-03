Etsy Inc (ETSY) President & CEO Josh Silverman Sold $13.1 million of Shares

President & CEO of Etsy Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Josh Silverman (insider trades) sold 102,180 shares of ETSY on 11/03/2020 at an average price of $128.31 a share. The total sale was $13.1 million.

Etsy Inc operates a marketplace where people around the world connect, both online and offline, to make, sell and buy goods. Etsy Inc has a market cap of $16.45 billion; its shares were traded at around $130.45 with a P/E ratio of 72.46 and P/S ratio of 12.42.

CEO Recent Trades:

President & CEO Josh Silverman sold 102,180 shares of ETSY stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $128.31. The price of the stock has increased by 1.67% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Accounting Officer Merilee Buckley sold 1,649 shares of ETSY stock on 10/05/2020 at the average price of $133.13. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.01% since.

Chief Marketing Officer Ryan M. Scott sold 6,988 shares of ETSY stock on 10/05/2020 at the average price of $131.79. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.02% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ETSY, click here