Caredx Inc (CDNA) CFO Michael Brian Bell Sold $1.6 million of Shares

November 03, 2020 | About: CDNA +3.09%

CFO of Caredx Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael Brian Bell (insider trades) sold 32,574 shares of CDNA on 11/03/2020 at an average price of $48.15 a share. The total sale was $1.6 million.

CareDx Inc is a commercial stage company. It develops, markets and delivers a diagnostic surveillance solution for heart transplant recipients to help clinicians make personalized treatment decisions throughout a transplant patient's lifetime. CareDx Inc has a market cap of $2.44 billion; its shares were traded at around $49.44 with and P/S ratio of 13.13. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with CareDx Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CDNA stock on 10/05/2020 at the average price of $42.11. The price of the stock has increased by 17.41% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Michael Brian Bell sold 32,574 shares of CDNA stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $48.15. The price of the stock has increased by 2.68% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Chief Commercial Officer Sasha King sold 40,775 shares of CDNA stock on 10/08/2020 at the average price of $50.62. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.33% since.

For the complete insider trading history of CDNA, click here

.

Comments

