Ptc Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) CEO Stuart Walter Peltz Sold $2.7 million of Shares

CEO of Ptc Therapeutics Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Stuart Walter Peltz (insider trades) sold 50,000 shares of PTCT on 11/02/2020 at an average price of $53.66 a share. The total sale was $2.7 million.

PTC Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of orally administered, proprietary small-molecule drugs that target post-transcriptional control processes. PTC Therapeutics Inc has a market cap of $3.88 billion; its shares were traded at around $56.87 with and P/S ratio of 10.25. PTC Therapeutics Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 14.00% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with PTC Therapeutics Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 50,000 shares of PTCT stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $53.66. The price of the stock has increased by 5.98% since.

CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 71,104 shares of PTCT stock on 10/07/2020 at the average price of $53.38. The price of the stock has increased by 6.54% since.

CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 179,811 shares of PTCT stock on 10/06/2020 at the average price of $50.09. The price of the stock has increased by 13.54% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 5,000 shares of PTCT stock on 10/16/2020 at the average price of $51.29. The price of the stock has increased by 10.88% since.

Director David P Southwell sold 27,000 shares of PTCT stock on 10/16/2020 at the average price of $51.54. The price of the stock has increased by 10.34% since.

SVP, Finance & CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 3,287 shares of PTCT stock on 10/06/2020 at the average price of $49.75. The price of the stock has increased by 14.31% since.

