  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Vmware Inc (VMW) CFO & EVP Zane Rowe Sold $2.3 million of Shares

November 03, 2020 | About: VMW +3.88%

CFO & EVP of Vmware Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Zane Rowe (insider trades) sold 18,000 shares of VMW on 11/02/2020 at an average price of $130.07 a share. The total sale was $2.3 million.

VMWare Inc provides virtualization and cloud infrastructure solutions. It is engaged in the development and application of virtualization technologies with x86 server-based computing, separating application software from the underlying hardware. VMware Inc has a market cap of $55.43 billion; its shares were traded at around $131.93 with a P/E ratio of 31.12 and P/S ratio of 4.84. VMware Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 17.00% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated VMware Inc the business predictability rank of 4-star. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with VMware Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO & EVP Zane Rowe sold 18,000 shares of VMW stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $130.07. The price of the stock has increased by 1.43% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • COO, Products & Cloud Services Rajiv Ramaswami sold 3,173 shares of VMW stock on 10/08/2020 at the average price of $150. The price of the stock has decreased by 12.05% since.

For the complete insider trading history of VMW, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)