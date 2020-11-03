Vmware Inc (VMW) CFO & EVP Zane Rowe Sold $2.3 million of Shares

CFO & EVP of Vmware Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Zane Rowe (insider trades) sold 18,000 shares of VMW on 11/02/2020 at an average price of $130.07 a share. The total sale was $2.3 million.

VMWare Inc provides virtualization and cloud infrastructure solutions. It is engaged in the development and application of virtualization technologies with x86 server-based computing, separating application software from the underlying hardware. VMware Inc has a market cap of $55.43 billion; its shares were traded at around $131.93 with a P/E ratio of 31.12 and P/S ratio of 4.84. VMware Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 17.00% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated VMware Inc the business predictability rank of 4-star. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with VMware Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

COO, Products & Cloud Services Rajiv Ramaswami sold 3,173 shares of VMW stock on 10/08/2020 at the average price of $150. The price of the stock has decreased by 12.05% since.

