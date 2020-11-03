  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Emery Howard Portfolio Management, Inc. Buys SPDR GOLD TRUST, Global X Cloud Computing ETF

November 03, 2020 | About: GLD +0.57% CLOU +1.68%

San Mateo, CA, based Investment company Emery Howard Portfolio Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR GOLD TRUST, Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Emery Howard Portfolio Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Emery Howard Portfolio Management, Inc. owns 33 stocks with a total value of $502 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Emery Howard Portfolio Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/emery+howard+portfolio+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Emery Howard Portfolio Management, Inc.
  1. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 431,012 shares, 28.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.21%
  2. VANGUARD TAX MANAG (VEA) - 1,681,124 shares, 13.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.58%
  3. ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 112,977 shares, 7.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.26%
  4. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VO) - 214,287 shares, 7.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.62%
  5. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO) - 91,595 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.91%
New Purchase: SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD)

Emery Howard Portfolio Management, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST. The purchase prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71. The stock is now traded at around $178.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,439 shares as of .

New Purchase: Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU)

Emery Howard Portfolio Management, Inc. initiated holding in Global X Cloud Computing ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.26 and $25.89, with an estimated average price of $22.75. The stock is now traded at around $23.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,547 shares as of .



Here is the complete portfolio of Emery Howard Portfolio Management, Inc.. Also check out:

