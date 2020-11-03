Emery Howard Portfolio Management, Inc. Buys SPDR GOLD TRUST, Global X Cloud Computing ETF

San Mateo, CA, based Investment company Emery Howard Portfolio Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR GOLD TRUST, Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Emery Howard Portfolio Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Emery Howard Portfolio Management, Inc. owns 33 stocks with a total value of $502 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: GLD, CLOU,

GLD, CLOU, Added Positions: VOO, VEA, VWO, VO, QQQ, VB,

VOO, VEA, VWO, VO, QQQ, VB, Reduced Positions: VNQ, SCHF, IVV, SCHE, SCHA, SCHH, BOND, DVY, SCHX,

For the details of Emery Howard Portfolio Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/emery+howard+portfolio+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 431,012 shares, 28.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.21% VANGUARD TAX MANAG (VEA) - 1,681,124 shares, 13.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.58% ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 112,977 shares, 7.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.26% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VO) - 214,287 shares, 7.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.62% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO) - 91,595 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.91%

Emery Howard Portfolio Management, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST. The purchase prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71. The stock is now traded at around $178.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,439 shares as of .

Emery Howard Portfolio Management, Inc. initiated holding in Global X Cloud Computing ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.26 and $25.89, with an estimated average price of $22.75. The stock is now traded at around $23.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,547 shares as of .