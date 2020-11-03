  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Sander Capital Advisors Inc Buys Zscaler Inc, Apple Inc, Sells Visa Inc, Mastercard Inc, Okta Inc

November 03, 2020 | About: ZS +0.16% AAPL +1.54% V +1.95% MA +1.87% ACN +2.51% OKTA +2.28%

Investment company Sander Capital Advisors Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Zscaler Inc, Apple Inc, sells Visa Inc, Mastercard Inc, Okta Inc, Accenture PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sander Capital Advisors Inc. As of 2020Q3, Sander Capital Advisors Inc owns 12 stocks with a total value of $188 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SANDER CAPITAL ADVISORS INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sander+capital+advisors+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SANDER CAPITAL ADVISORS INC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 211,348 shares, 23.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.63%
  2. Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 88,147 shares, 23.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.83%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,882 shares, 11.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.71%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 173,141 shares, 10.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.50%
  5. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 55,609 shares, 10.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.77%
Added: Zscaler Inc (ZS)

Sander Capital Advisors Inc added to a holding in Zscaler Inc by 1735.37%. The purchase prices were between $110.21 and $159.36, with an estimated average price of $129.56. The stock is now traded at around $134.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.22%. The holding were 59,466 shares as of .

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Sander Capital Advisors Inc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 23.50%. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $110.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 173,141 shares as of .

Sold Out: Okta Inc (OKTA)

Sander Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Okta Inc. The sale prices were between $193.16 and $230.6, with an estimated average price of $208.38.

Reduced: Visa Inc (V)

Sander Capital Advisors Inc reduced to a holding in Visa Inc by 34.78%. The sale prices were between $189.02 and $216.48, with an estimated average price of $199.76. The stock is now traded at around $188.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.53%. Sander Capital Advisors Inc still held 75,958 shares as of .

Reduced: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Sander Capital Advisors Inc reduced to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 26.77%. The sale prices were between $290.18 and $366.12, with an estimated average price of $324.95. The stock is now traded at around $295.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.48%. Sander Capital Advisors Inc still held 55,609 shares as of .

Reduced: Accenture PLC (ACN)

Sander Capital Advisors Inc reduced to a holding in Accenture PLC by 53.76%. The sale prices were between $214.42 and $247.18, with an estimated average price of $228.97. The stock is now traded at around $225.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Sander Capital Advisors Inc still held 172 shares as of .



Here is the complete portfolio of SANDER CAPITAL ADVISORS INC. Also check out:

