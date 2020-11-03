Sander Capital Advisors Inc Buys Zscaler Inc, Apple Inc, Sells Visa Inc, Mastercard Inc, Okta Inc

Investment company Sander Capital Advisors Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Zscaler Inc, Apple Inc, sells Visa Inc, Mastercard Inc, Okta Inc, Accenture PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sander Capital Advisors Inc. As of 2020Q3, Sander Capital Advisors Inc owns 12 stocks with a total value of $188 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- Added Positions: ZS, AAPL, AMZN,
- Reduced Positions: V, MA, GOOG, ADBE, MSFT, NOW, ACN,
- Sold Out: OKTA,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 2 Warning Signs with ZS. Click here to check it out.
- ZS 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of ZS
- Peter Lynch Chart of ZS
For the details of SANDER CAPITAL ADVISORS INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sander+capital+advisors+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of SANDER CAPITAL ADVISORS INC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 211,348 shares, 23.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.63%
- Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 88,147 shares, 23.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.83%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,882 shares, 11.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.71%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 173,141 shares, 10.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.50%
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 55,609 shares, 10.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.77%
Sander Capital Advisors Inc added to a holding in Zscaler Inc by 1735.37%. The purchase prices were between $110.21 and $159.36, with an estimated average price of $129.56. The stock is now traded at around $134.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.22%. The holding were 59,466 shares as of .Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Sander Capital Advisors Inc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 23.50%. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $110.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 173,141 shares as of .Sold Out: Okta Inc (OKTA)
Sander Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Okta Inc. The sale prices were between $193.16 and $230.6, with an estimated average price of $208.38.Reduced: Visa Inc (V)
Sander Capital Advisors Inc reduced to a holding in Visa Inc by 34.78%. The sale prices were between $189.02 and $216.48, with an estimated average price of $199.76. The stock is now traded at around $188.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.53%. Sander Capital Advisors Inc still held 75,958 shares as of .Reduced: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Sander Capital Advisors Inc reduced to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 26.77%. The sale prices were between $290.18 and $366.12, with an estimated average price of $324.95. The stock is now traded at around $295.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.48%. Sander Capital Advisors Inc still held 55,609 shares as of .Reduced: Accenture PLC (ACN)
Sander Capital Advisors Inc reduced to a holding in Accenture PLC by 53.76%. The sale prices were between $214.42 and $247.18, with an estimated average price of $228.97. The stock is now traded at around $225.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Sander Capital Advisors Inc still held 172 shares as of .
Here is the complete portfolio of SANDER CAPITAL ADVISORS INC. Also check out:
1. SANDER CAPITAL ADVISORS INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SANDER CAPITAL ADVISORS INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SANDER CAPITAL ADVISORS INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SANDER CAPITAL ADVISORS INC keeps buying