Orgel Wealth Management, LLC Buys SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, PROSHARES TRUST, Avient Corp, Sells SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, ISHARES TRUST, Investors Real Estate Trust

Investment company Orgel Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, PROSHARES TRUST, Avient Corp, Verizon Communications Inc, Exact Sciences Corp, sells SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, ISHARES TRUST, Investors Real Estate Trust, Avient Corp, VANGUARD INDEX FDS during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Orgel Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Orgel Wealth Management, LLC owns 50 stocks with a total value of $325 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SH, PY9, VZ, EXAS, XEL,

SH, PY9, VZ, EXAS, XEL, Added Positions: SCHD, VOT, IEFA, IEMG, SCHA, QUAL, VCSH, VIOO, JNJ, PEP, SUSB,

SCHD, VOT, IEFA, IEMG, SCHA, QUAL, VCSH, VIOO, JNJ, PEP, SUSB, Reduced Positions: MUB, SCHE, SUB, SCHX, AGG, VTI, AAPL, MSFT, IWM, VIG, VOO, AMZN, ECL, VO,

MUB, SCHE, SUB, SCHX, AGG, VTI, AAPL, MSFT, IWM, VIG, VOO, AMZN, ECL, VO, Sold Out: IRET, AVNT, VEA,

SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHD) - 2,173,208 shares, 37.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 548.41% ISHARES TRUST (MUB) - 731,763 shares, 26.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.6% SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHX) - 296,013 shares, 7.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.59% ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 53,269 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOT) - 71,085 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.56%

Orgel Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $19.21 and $22.22, with an estimated average price of $20.76. The stock is now traded at around $20.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 20,420 shares as of .

Orgel Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Avient Corp. The purchase prices were between $20 and $23.6, with an estimated average price of $22.06. The stock is now traded at around $26.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,557 shares as of .

Orgel Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.94 and $60.61, with an estimated average price of $58.09. The stock is now traded at around $57.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,129 shares as of .

Orgel Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Exact Sciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $72.92 and $102.01, with an estimated average price of $86.19. The stock is now traded at around $126.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,200 shares as of .

Orgel Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Xcel Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.24 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $68.19. The stock is now traded at around $72.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,235 shares as of .

Orgel Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 548.41%. The purchase prices were between $50.37 and $58.54, with an estimated average price of $55.18. The stock is now traded at around $57.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 31.32%. The holding were 2,173,208 shares as of .

Orgel Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Investors Real Estate Trust. The sale prices were between $61.87 and $73.53, with an estimated average price of $70.19.

Orgel Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Avient Corp. The sale prices were between $23.9 and $27.86, with an estimated average price of $26.11.

Orgel Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in VANGUARD TAX MANAG. The sale prices were between $38.92 and $42.44, with an estimated average price of $41.01.

Orgel Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 49.05%. The sale prices were between $24.69 and $27.71, with an estimated average price of $26.7. The stock is now traded at around $27.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.1%. Orgel Wealth Management, LLC still held 109,795 shares as of .

Orgel Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 48.99%. The sale prices were between $107.69 and $108.53, with an estimated average price of $108.11. The stock is now traded at around $107.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.79%. Orgel Wealth Management, LLC still held 17,714 shares as of .

Orgel Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 50.4%. The sale prices were between $157.44 and $181.24, with an estimated average price of $168.12. The stock is now traded at around $171.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Orgel Wealth Management, LLC still held 1,506 shares as of .