Towerview Llc Buys Mack-Cali Realty Corp, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc, Five Point Holdings LLC, Sells Far Point Acquisition Corp, Dell Technologies Inc, Dow Inc

November 03, 2020 | About: CLI +5.48% EIGR +5.59% FPH +3.04% FPAC +0% DELL +2.42% DOW +1.9%

New York, NY, based Investment company Towerview Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Mack-Cali Realty Corp, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc, Five Point Holdings LLC, sells Far Point Acquisition Corp, Dell Technologies Inc, Dow Inc, Macerich Co, MediaCo Holding Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Towerview Llc. As of 2020Q3, Towerview Llc owns 20 stocks with a total value of $130 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TOWERVIEW LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/towerview+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of TOWERVIEW LLC
  1. Tejon Ranch Co (TRC) - 3,782,503 shares, 41.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.29%
  2. Corning Inc (GLW) - 900,000 shares, 22.38% of the total portfolio.
  3. Saga Communications Inc (SGA) - 1,170,000 shares, 17.85% of the total portfolio.
  4. Lands' End Inc (LE) - 547,500 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.19%
  5. Barnes & Noble Education Inc (BNED) - 1,450,000 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Five Point Holdings LLC (FPH)

Towerview Llc initiated holding in Five Point Holdings LLC. The purchase prices were between $4.17 and $5.5, with an estimated average price of $4.85. The stock is now traded at around $4.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of .

Added: Mack-Cali Realty Corp (CLI)

Towerview Llc added to a holding in Mack-Cali Realty Corp by 33.52%. The purchase prices were between $12.34 and $15.46, with an estimated average price of $13.68. The stock is now traded at around $11.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 140,200 shares as of .

Added: Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc (EIGR)

Towerview Llc added to a holding in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc by 54.84%. The purchase prices were between $7.96 and $12.42, with an estimated average price of $10.35. The stock is now traded at around $9.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of .

Sold Out: Far Point Acquisition Corp (FPAC)

Towerview Llc sold out a holding in Far Point Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.78 and $12, with an estimated average price of $10.32.

Sold Out: Dell Technologies Inc (DELL)

Towerview Llc sold out a holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $51.77 and $68.47, with an estimated average price of $61.47.

Sold Out: Dow Inc (DOW)

Towerview Llc sold out a holding in Dow Inc. The sale prices were between $39.44 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $44.92.



