Malaga Cove Capital, LLC Buys Western Digital Corp, Teladoc Health Inc, Centene Corp, Sells Alteryx Inc, Owens-Corning Inc, FormFactor Inc

Pv Estates, CA, based Investment company Malaga Cove Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Western Digital Corp, Teladoc Health Inc, Centene Corp, Apple Inc, AT&T Inc, sells Alteryx Inc, Owens-Corning Inc, FormFactor Inc, Comcast Corp, IHS Markit during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Malaga Cove Capital, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Malaga Cove Capital, LLC owns 148 stocks with a total value of $171 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: WDC, TDOC, T, SPT, BKNG, WDAY, YEXT, BL, STOR, STZ, FLT, AZN, CLDR, CSOD, O, PRGS, DBX, CTXS, CARG, DDOG, PAYC, PTON, ZNGA, PAGP, ARLO, GPRO, ET, HYRE,

WDC, TDOC, T, SPT, BKNG, WDAY, YEXT, BL, STOR, STZ, FLT, AZN, CLDR, CSOD, O, PRGS, DBX, CTXS, CARG, DDOG, PAYC, PTON, ZNGA, PAGP, ARLO, GPRO, ET, HYRE, Added Positions: CNC, AAPL, PSTG, WORK, ZUO, MDLA, LRCX, AVB, CI, PS, NEWR, DISCA, LHX, SCHW, ANTM, NTAP, GLUU, JPM, SPG, ATVI, EPD, RTX, PAC, WAB, SMAR, NTNX, ALK, AMP, FOXA, GILD, LKQ, BZUN, MTZ, SPLK, TRIP, UI, HCA, UAA, CSL, H,

CNC, AAPL, PSTG, WORK, ZUO, MDLA, LRCX, AVB, CI, PS, NEWR, DISCA, LHX, SCHW, ANTM, NTAP, GLUU, JPM, SPG, ATVI, EPD, RTX, PAC, WAB, SMAR, NTNX, ALK, AMP, FOXA, GILD, LKQ, BZUN, MTZ, SPLK, TRIP, UI, HCA, UAA, CSL, H, Reduced Positions: AYX, ON, TSM, TTD, BSM, J, FDX, CSCO, TEAM, CRWD, CVS, GNTX, SKT, TSLA, Z,

AYX, ON, TSM, TTD, BSM, J, FDX, CSCO, TEAM, CRWD, CVS, GNTX, SKT, TSLA, Z, Sold Out: OC, FORM, CMCSA, INFO, NUVA, SQ, CTVA, ANET, ACM, MOMO, TSE, INGN, CCL, HOLI, ALGN, WNC, STLD, MDP, CARR, DAL, COTY, INFY, EAF, MSGS, JWN, INTU, OPRA, HCRSQ,

ON Semiconductor Corp (ON) - 389,372 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.13% FedEx Corp (FDX) - 31,818 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.64% Amgen Inc (AMGN) - 23,047 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,747 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.92% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 8,804 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.13%

Malaga Cove Capital, LLC initiated holding in Western Digital Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.71 and $46.16, with an estimated average price of $39.35. The stock is now traded at around $37.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 22,609 shares as of .

Malaga Cove Capital, LLC initiated holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $183.75 and $249.42, with an estimated average price of $211.52. The stock is now traded at around $195.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 3,196 shares as of .

Malaga Cove Capital, LLC initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.87 and $30.49, with an estimated average price of $29.59. The stock is now traded at around $27.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 21,562 shares as of .

Malaga Cove Capital, LLC initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1638.47 and $1948.73, with an estimated average price of $1757.32. The stock is now traded at around $1669.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 330 shares as of .

Malaga Cove Capital, LLC initiated holding in Workday Inc. The purchase prices were between $177.47 and $243.88, with an estimated average price of $197.97. The stock is now traded at around $209.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 2,638 shares as of .

Malaga Cove Capital, LLC initiated holding in Sprout Social Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.5 and $40.6, with an estimated average price of $31.68. The stock is now traded at around $43.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 14,539 shares as of .

Malaga Cove Capital, LLC added to a holding in Centene Corp by 190.22%. The purchase prices were between $54.3 and $67.74, with an estimated average price of $62.15. The stock is now traded at around $64.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 16,354 shares as of .

Malaga Cove Capital, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 48.45%. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $110.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 16,312 shares as of .

Malaga Cove Capital, LLC added to a holding in Pure Storage Inc by 86.02%. The purchase prices were between $14.4 and $18.16, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $16.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 79,674 shares as of .

Malaga Cove Capital, LLC added to a holding in Slack Technologies Inc by 44.50%. The purchase prices were between $25.24 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $29.42. The stock is now traded at around $25.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 57,666 shares as of .

Malaga Cove Capital, LLC added to a holding in Zuora Inc by 218.90%. The purchase prices were between $9.41 and $16.17, with an estimated average price of $11.58. The stock is now traded at around $9.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 67,313 shares as of .

Malaga Cove Capital, LLC added to a holding in Medallia Inc by 81.43%. The purchase prices were between $26.03 and $40.2, with an estimated average price of $30.32. The stock is now traded at around $28.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 36,686 shares as of .

Malaga Cove Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Owens-Corning Inc. The sale prices were between $53.48 and $69.94, with an estimated average price of $64.

Malaga Cove Capital, LLC sold out a holding in FormFactor Inc. The sale prices were between $22.43 and $32.15, with an estimated average price of $27.88.

Malaga Cove Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $39.25 and $46.81, with an estimated average price of $43.43.

Malaga Cove Capital, LLC sold out a holding in IHS Markit Ltd. The sale prices were between $75.64 and $83.96, with an estimated average price of $79.58.

Malaga Cove Capital, LLC sold out a holding in NuVasive Inc. The sale prices were between $47.43 and $60.75, with an estimated average price of $53.89.

Malaga Cove Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Square Inc. The sale prices were between $113.39 and $166.66, with an estimated average price of $140.85.