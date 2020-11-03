Malaga Cove Capital, LLC Buys Western Digital Corp, Teladoc Health Inc, Centene Corp, Sells Alteryx Inc, Owens-Corning Inc, FormFactor Inc

Pv Estates, CA, based Investment company Malaga Cove Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Western Digital Corp, Teladoc Health Inc, Centene Corp, Apple Inc, AT&T Inc, sells Alteryx Inc, Owens-Corning Inc, FormFactor Inc, Comcast Corp, IHS Markit during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Malaga Cove Capital, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Malaga Cove Capital, LLC owns 148 stocks with a total value of $171 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: WDC, TDOC, T, SPT, BKNG, WDAY, YEXT, BL, STOR, STZ, FLT, AZN, CLDR, CSOD, O, PRGS, DBX, CTXS, CARG, DDOG, PAYC, PTON, ZNGA, PAGP, ARLO, GPRO, ET, HYRE,
- Added Positions: CNC, AAPL, PSTG, WORK, ZUO, MDLA, LRCX, AVB, CI, PS, NEWR, DISCA, LHX, SCHW, ANTM, NTAP, GLUU, JPM, SPG, ATVI, EPD, RTX, PAC, WAB, SMAR, NTNX, ALK, AMP, FOXA, GILD, LKQ, BZUN, MTZ, SPLK, TRIP, UI, HCA, UAA, CSL, H,
- Reduced Positions: AYX, ON, TSM, TTD, BSM, J, FDX, CSCO, TEAM, CRWD, CVS, GNTX, SKT, TSLA, Z,
- Sold Out: OC, FORM, CMCSA, INFO, NUVA, SQ, CTVA, ANET, ACM, MOMO, TSE, INGN, CCL, HOLI, ALGN, WNC, STLD, MDP, CARR, DAL, COTY, INFY, EAF, MSGS, JWN, INTU, OPRA, HCRSQ,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 6 Warning Signs with CNC. Click here to check it out.
- CNC 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of CNC
- Peter Lynch Chart of CNC
For the details of Malaga Cove Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/malaga+cove+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Malaga Cove Capital, LLC
- ON Semiconductor Corp (ON) - 389,372 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.13%
- FedEx Corp (FDX) - 31,818 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.64%
- Amgen Inc (AMGN) - 23,047 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,747 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.92%
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 8,804 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.13%
Malaga Cove Capital, LLC initiated holding in Western Digital Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.71 and $46.16, with an estimated average price of $39.35. The stock is now traded at around $37.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 22,609 shares as of .New Purchase: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)
Malaga Cove Capital, LLC initiated holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $183.75 and $249.42, with an estimated average price of $211.52. The stock is now traded at around $195.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 3,196 shares as of .New Purchase: AT&T Inc (T)
Malaga Cove Capital, LLC initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.87 and $30.49, with an estimated average price of $29.59. The stock is now traded at around $27.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 21,562 shares as of .New Purchase: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
Malaga Cove Capital, LLC initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1638.47 and $1948.73, with an estimated average price of $1757.32. The stock is now traded at around $1669.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 330 shares as of .New Purchase: Workday Inc (WDAY)
Malaga Cove Capital, LLC initiated holding in Workday Inc. The purchase prices were between $177.47 and $243.88, with an estimated average price of $197.97. The stock is now traded at around $209.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 2,638 shares as of .New Purchase: Sprout Social Inc (SPT)
Malaga Cove Capital, LLC initiated holding in Sprout Social Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.5 and $40.6, with an estimated average price of $31.68. The stock is now traded at around $43.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 14,539 shares as of .Added: Centene Corp (CNC)
Malaga Cove Capital, LLC added to a holding in Centene Corp by 190.22%. The purchase prices were between $54.3 and $67.74, with an estimated average price of $62.15. The stock is now traded at around $64.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 16,354 shares as of .Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Malaga Cove Capital, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 48.45%. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $110.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 16,312 shares as of .Added: Pure Storage Inc (PSTG)
Malaga Cove Capital, LLC added to a holding in Pure Storage Inc by 86.02%. The purchase prices were between $14.4 and $18.16, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $16.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 79,674 shares as of .Added: Slack Technologies Inc (WORK)
Malaga Cove Capital, LLC added to a holding in Slack Technologies Inc by 44.50%. The purchase prices were between $25.24 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $29.42. The stock is now traded at around $25.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 57,666 shares as of .Added: Zuora Inc (ZUO)
Malaga Cove Capital, LLC added to a holding in Zuora Inc by 218.90%. The purchase prices were between $9.41 and $16.17, with an estimated average price of $11.58. The stock is now traded at around $9.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 67,313 shares as of .Added: Medallia Inc (MDLA)
Malaga Cove Capital, LLC added to a holding in Medallia Inc by 81.43%. The purchase prices were between $26.03 and $40.2, with an estimated average price of $30.32. The stock is now traded at around $28.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 36,686 shares as of .Sold Out: Owens-Corning Inc (OC)
Malaga Cove Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Owens-Corning Inc. The sale prices were between $53.48 and $69.94, with an estimated average price of $64.Sold Out: FormFactor Inc (FORM)
Malaga Cove Capital, LLC sold out a holding in FormFactor Inc. The sale prices were between $22.43 and $32.15, with an estimated average price of $27.88.Sold Out: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Malaga Cove Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $39.25 and $46.81, with an estimated average price of $43.43.Sold Out: IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)
Malaga Cove Capital, LLC sold out a holding in IHS Markit Ltd. The sale prices were between $75.64 and $83.96, with an estimated average price of $79.58.Sold Out: NuVasive Inc (NUVA)
Malaga Cove Capital, LLC sold out a holding in NuVasive Inc. The sale prices were between $47.43 and $60.75, with an estimated average price of $53.89.Sold Out: Square Inc (SQ)
Malaga Cove Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Square Inc. The sale prices were between $113.39 and $166.66, with an estimated average price of $140.85.
Here is the complete portfolio of Malaga Cove Capital, LLC. Also check out:
1. Malaga Cove Capital, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Malaga Cove Capital, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Malaga Cove Capital, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Malaga Cove Capital, LLC keeps buying