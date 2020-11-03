Goss Wealth Management LLC Buys iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, ISHARES TRUST, TE Connectivity, Sells Intel Corp, PepsiCo Inc, Novartis AG

Baton Rouge, LA, based Investment company Goss Wealth Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, ISHARES TRUST, TE Connectivity, Analog Devices Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, sells Intel Corp, PepsiCo Inc, Novartis AG, Verizon Communications Inc, CME Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Goss Wealth Management LLC. As of 2020Q3, Goss Wealth Management LLC owns 844 stocks with a total value of $2.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: ESGU, GOVT, TEL, ICVT, KBA, EWT, FSKR, MGK, PTH, ASML, BBY, EFX, JACK, MANT, MSI, RPM, USPH, SSNC, ZEN, JD, VNLA, AZN, EXPE, CODI, BGS, ORCC, CHIQ, SPMD, BIO, BWA, FIX, GLW, EXAS, GGG, HOLX, MPWR, PNFP, PGR, TDC, AGNC, WIX, FSK, MIK, W, LW, STNE, MRNA, TME, SHLL, FSLY, DBA, JKH, NORW, SCHF, SPLG, ALB, AME, IVZ, BIG, BYD, EAT, CLCT, CMP, EL, FNF, FBP, FHN, TT, IHG, LVS, LEN, NTRS, NUS, PH, PLUG, BPOP, PSA, RYN, SLG, SRE, TIF, TSCO, WPP, LL, APPS, RGA, CHTR, GNRC, HCA, ZG, HZNP, BFAM, HASI, QRVO, BLD, CC, NVCR, UA, CWH, IMOS, AYX, SWCH, FMCIU, PINS, LCAHU, WORK, GO, SNOW, DGRW, FTEC, IEV, MDYG, PIE, QQXT, RWM, SIL, SJB, VTIP, VXX, XME, ARC, AWR, BCRX, DXYN, FRO, GV, PTN, SBOW, CPSH, DHY, IBIO, FCAU, OMER, BL43, VTGN, IEA,
- Added Positions: ADI, LLY, TSM, MCD, IVV, SPY, AAPL, LQD, EFG, AMZN, MSFT, MDT, VRTX, IEFA, BABA, AGG, ESGE, GLD, IGSB, IJR, TIP, VLUE, AMGN, COST, CCI, LRCX, MRK, NVDA, NKE, V, USMV, JPM, UPS, ARKK, FXD, APD, WMT, PYPL, IHI, IXN, MTUM, CI, DOV, ETN, MTCH, QCOM, SHOP, EFAV, EIDO, FXL, IEI, IWP, MINT, SHY, SHYG, VO, GOOGL, LOW, SNY, MA, GOOG, BYND, IYG, OEF, ATVI, CVS, CMCSA, D, EA, FAST, FDX, INTU, JNJ, KBH, PENN, PFE, XEL, AVGO, VEEV, SHAK, CHWY, JPST, SHV, TIPX, VB, VGT, VHT, ADBE, ADSK, BAC, CVX, DLR, ETR, EQIX, FCX, GPN, ISRG, J, LMT, NFLX, CRM, SNA, TYL, UNP, UNH, WBA, WST, MELI, TSLA, MPC, NOW, TDOC, NIO, EWY, FBND, IWM, NEAR, QTEC, TLT, VEA, VIG, VIGI, VOT, XMMO, CB, ABT, AMD, BP, BRK.B, BLK, CAT, FIS, COP, DHR, DEO, XOM, FCN, GILD, IDXX, MDLZ, MXIM, SPGI, NDAQ, ORCL, PNC, PII, LIN, PG, SNE, SYK, TMO, RTX, WM, WY, ASG, BR, DAL, VRSK, DG, ABBV, TWTR, ALLY, NOMD, DOW, ZM, UBER, FVRR, PTON, ARKG, ARKW, BOND, BSCL, BSCM, DGRO, DIA, EEM, FDL, FIXD, GDX, IJK, JPEM, MUB, PGF, PID, RSP, SHM, SLV, SPHD, VBK, VBR, VCIT, VEU, VGIT, VOE, VWO, XLP, XLRE, MMM, AMN, AKAM, ALGN, Y, AMAT, ARCC, AN, BIIB, BMRN, BSX, CACI, CHRW, CSX, KMX, CNP, LUMN, SCHW, CHD, CAG, CPRT, CMI, DHT, EMR, ENB, ENTG, FFIV, FDS, FLO, GRMN, GPK, HAL, MNST, HUM, INFO, KLAC, KSU, KEY, MDU, MGM, MMP, MKTX, MRVL, MPW, MCO, MORN, FIZZ, NEM, NAT, ODFL, PPG, PRU, DGX, REGN, RMD, RDS.A, SBAC, STM, SLB, SIRI, SCCO, SWK, TJX, UAL, VLY, GWW, WYNN, YUM, ET, CHY, PMF, CSQ, QQQX, BX, CHW, MASI, MSCI, BEP, EURN, DQ, STNG, LYB, NXPI, BAH, KMI, APTV, GMED, YY, CONE, IQV, FI, ALLE, AAL, PAYC, GDDY, TRU, HLI, WTRH, TTD, IIPR, PLMR, GAN, BKLN, BSJL, EFA, EMB, EZU, FMB, FV, GDXJ, GSLC, HEZU, HYG, IBB, IFV, IGM, IGV, IYC, MBB, PEY, RWJ, SH, SLYG, SOXX, SPDW, SPSM, SPTL, SPYD, SRLN, TDIV, TFI, VGSH, VOOG, XLC, XLI, XLK, XLY,
- Reduced Positions: INTC, PEP, NVS, VZ, CME, VNQ, HD, VOO, BIL, QQQ, FXN, GIS, SPLV, SPYG, VCSH, VTV, C, SO, DIS, VUG, LAMR, SBUX, SYY, VFC, TMUS, BNDX, ACN, AIZ, BMY, ES, USB, IEMG, XLV, XSLV, KMB, MKC, HYS, IEF, IWF, RPG, VTI, BA, BF.B, KO, DXCM, FISV, VAR, WFC, EBAY, ROKU, BND, DVY, IJH, ITOT, T, ALL, AMT, GOLD, CHKP, CTAS, CTXS, CLX, CL, DE, DPZ, ITW, MS, PETS, TGT, TER, TXN, LULU, PSX, RH, WING, FTSM, IWB, JKE, XLE, XT, PLD, LNT, MO, AXP, WTRG, TFC, BRC, CMS, CNC, CHCO, DVA, DUK, EXEL, FFIN, EHC, IBM, MU, NRG, NOC, NUE, ORLY, PAYX, PRAA, QDEL, RSG, NLOK, PM, PRI, DNKN, ZTS, PE, OKTA, DOCU, OTIS, BSCK, BSV, CFA, IGIB, DTN, EMLP, FLOT, FTSL, FXH, FXU, HYLS, IAU, IDU, IDV, ITA, LMBS, PFF, QUAL, SPEM, VCR, VDE, VFH, VMBS, VYM, DDD, AFL, AMP, ABC, ADM, ADP, BLL, BK, BTI, BG, VIAC, CDNS, CCJ, CPB, CHE, CINF, CNS, CBSH, CNX, ED, STZ, LOAN, DD, EW, EGO, EPD, FITB, FE, F, ORAN, GD, GE, GPC, GIL, GS, LHX, HAS, WELL, HON, HBAN, JKHY, LYG, MAR, NVO, OXY, OBCI, BKNG, O, RF, ROST, SSL, SA, SHW, SSRM, TRV, SNPS, RIG, TREX, UN, UL, X, MTN, VLO, VOD, WSO, ANTM, WSM, AUY, SPB, VBIV, PERI, RDS.B, CEF, USA, NZF, NEA, HBI, FSM, TNET, OXLC, ZNGA, ENPH, SRC, CDW, EQX, CGC, OCUL, BOX, SEDG, NTRA, KHC, PVBC, SQ, TWLO, SNAP, AFIN, ZS, RVLV, CARR, BIV, CWB, DON, DUSA, DVYE, EEMV, FVD, GEM, HDV, HEFA, IHF, ITB, IUSG, IUSV, IVE, IVW, IWR, IYF, IYH, IYK, IYW, KOMP, MOAT, NOBL, PGX, PPLT, PTLC, RWO, SCHB, SKYY, TAN, USO, VNQI, VPU, VT, VXF, VXUS, XLF, XLU,
- Sold Out: FDN, ELR, STX, XMLV, NET, NI, EWC, ONEM, SFM, KR, RNG, SAM, EMM, AEM, UI, FNV, SGEN, PZZA, MMC, LOGI, FBT, HBCP, CRWD, MAXR, ESS, VRSN, BKU, CALM, RGR, FPE, SMG, MDY, IBKC, LAKE, DHI, RSX, MT, FS5A, AIRG, VALE, ZTO, SPOT, ZUO, ARYA, LITE, REAL, CR, MSM, SDGR, DES, IJT, PDBC, VTEB, SRPT, TTEK, LEG, LM, PRA, RVP, GSK, FORM, SU, CHGG, CUBE, UHT, GSB, WDAY, CREE, BURL, PLM, ALO, VEON, AWX, AHT, PSLV, AMS, CEN, NYMT, NLS,
These are the top 5 holdings of Goss Wealth Management LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 780,643 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.30%
- ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 269,459 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.49%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 359,206 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.52%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 15,553 shares, 1.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.74%
- SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 138,480 shares, 1.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.97%
Goss Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.41 and $81.56, with an estimated average price of $75.29. The stock is now traded at around $76.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 365,779 shares as of .New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (GOVT)
Goss Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $27.79 and $28.25, with an estimated average price of $27.99. The stock is now traded at around $27.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 928,658 shares as of .New Purchase: TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL)
Goss Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in TE Connectivity Ltd. The purchase prices were between $78.77 and $101.87, with an estimated average price of $91.95. The stock is now traded at around $101.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 171,718 shares as of .New Purchase: iShares Convertible Bond (ICVT)
Goss Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Convertible Bond. The purchase prices were between $71.6 and $84.37, with an estimated average price of $77.94. The stock is now traded at around $82.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 101,746 shares as of .New Purchase: KRANESHARES TR (KBA)
Goss Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in KRANESHARES TR. The purchase prices were between $34.55 and $41.46, with an estimated average price of $39.43. The stock is now traded at around $41.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 93,451 shares as of .New Purchase: ISHARES INC (EWT)
Goss Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in ISHARES INC. The purchase prices were between $40.69 and $45.93, with an estimated average price of $44.25. The stock is now traded at around $46.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 76,750 shares as of .Added: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)
Goss Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 894.59%. The purchase prices were between $111.94 and $124.5, with an estimated average price of $117.13. The stock is now traded at around $119.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 152,779 shares as of .Added: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
Goss Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 277.11%. The purchase prices were between $146.22 and $169.13, with an estimated average price of $154.85. The stock is now traded at around $130.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 143,088 shares as of .Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
Goss Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 1223.35%. The purchase prices were between $56.82 and $85.85, with an estimated average price of $75.77. The stock is now traded at around $87.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 205,317 shares as of .Added: McDonald's Corp (MCD)
Goss Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 175.37%. The purchase prices were between $183.52 and $224.81, with an estimated average price of $205.07. The stock is now traded at around $216.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 107,361 shares as of .Added: ISHARES TRUST (LQD)
Goss Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 28.46%. The purchase prices were between $134.22 and $139.15, with an estimated average price of $136.3. The stock is now traded at around $134.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 237,167 shares as of .Added: ISHARES TRUST (EFG)
Goss Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 29.64%. The purchase prices were between $83.58 and $91.81, with an estimated average price of $88.62. The stock is now traded at around $89.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 229,198 shares as of .Sold Out: FIRST TRUST EXCH (FDN)
Goss Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in FIRST TRUST EXCH. The sale prices were between $174.48 and $206.48, with an estimated average price of $184.54.Sold Out: SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (ELR)
Goss Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Russell 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $86.92 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $86.92.Sold Out: Seagate Technology PLC (STX)
Goss Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Seagate Technology PLC. The sale prices were between $44.31 and $50.07, with an estimated average price of $46.99.Sold Out: Cloudflare Inc (NET)
Goss Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Cloudflare Inc. The sale prices were between $32.94 and $42.51, with an estimated average price of $38.2.Sold Out: INVESCO EXCH TRDII (XMLV)
Goss Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in INVESCO EXCH TRDII. The sale prices were between $40.45 and $44.44, with an estimated average price of $42.57.Sold Out: NiSource Inc (NI)
Goss Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in NiSource Inc. The sale prices were between $21.39 and $24.81, with an estimated average price of $23.2.
