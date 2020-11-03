Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Buys Target Corp, iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF, Rockwell Automation Inc, Sells TJX Inc, Darden Restaurants Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp

Portland, ME, based Investment company Putnam Fl Investment Management Co (Current Portfolio) buys Target Corp, iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF, Rockwell Automation Inc, Mondelez International Inc, MSCI Inc, sells TJX Inc, Darden Restaurants Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Intel Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Putnam Fl Investment Management Co. As of 2020Q3, Putnam Fl Investment Management Co owns 294 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MSCI, HUM, WMB, VRSK, UMICY, OMC, ZTS, XHB, AMD, IWP, PINS, TWTR, NOW, TSM, NVO, INTU, CHD,

TGT, ESGD, IEFA, ROK, MDLZ, IVV, BABA, AVGO, RSP, XPO, IJH, NEE, HD, ADBE, SPY, FB, SWK, A, CCI, MRK, TXN, MMM, JPM, IEMG, AMN, CVS, MCD, BAC, SPYX, AMGN, VEU, T, CSCO, BLK, PNC, COST, TEL, UNP, SDY, IWB, TMUS, ACM, FTV, USMV, EFV, ENPH, EFA, EEM, TRV, CL, LHX, HAS, PAYX, ORCL, HON, IBM, JNJ, ITRI, ITW, VWO, VO, VB, XLV, VGT, SPYV, VHT, VUG, VTV, GIS, PLD, AEP, CAH, CAT, CE, CMI, D, ETN, FDX, ELAN, SJM, PBCT, PFE, WBA, WEC, MA, EVR, NXPI, Reduced Positions: AMZN, MSFT, AAPL, TJX, DRI, LMT, ADP, INTC, PEP, VDE, LOW, ALL, ABT, GOOGL, PG, CVX, APD, CB, SCHW, VZ, LRCX, DIS, ABBV, SYK, VLO, V, ESGU, MAA, APTV, ACN, CCEP, XYL, CRL, REGN, EQNR, TMO, AWK, CMCSA, MMC, HLI, IJR, VEA, AFL, AMT, SHW, SBUX, HASI, OGS, GOOG, ACIA, IWF, QQQ, VTI, TFC, BDX, BRK.B, BMY, CLX, COP, LLY, XOM, FISV, GILD, IDXX, IPG, KMB, NVDA, ODFL, CRM, SYY, VFC, GNRC, PSX, CARR, IBB, IWR, MDY, SCHA, SCHM, SCHX, SPMD, VNQ, VOO, VYM, XLK, ARCC, AJG, BOH, BA, CME, C, KO, ED, DE, DEO, DOV, EMR, GE, HOLX, ILMN, TT, IP, KLAC, MKC, MCK, MDT, MSI, NFLX, NKE, NSC, NOC, ORLY, PHG, LIN, PGR, QCOM, RPM, O, STX, SIRI, STT, USB, UN, RTX, YUM, ZBH, BX, PM, IQV, OTIS, ACWI, DON, DSI, DVY, IWV, OEF, RYT, SCHF, SLYG, VAW, VSS,

ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 414,117 shares, 7.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.96% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 792,991 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.25% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 379,501 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.38% ISHARES TRUST (IEFA) - 1,004,973 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.64% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 19,206 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.44%

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co initiated holding in MSCI Inc. The purchase prices were between $339.25 and $394, with an estimated average price of $362.5. The stock is now traded at around $369.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 8,689 shares as of .

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co initiated holding in Humana Inc. The purchase prices were between $381.58 and $427.77, with an estimated average price of $402.24. The stock is now traded at around $423.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 6,335 shares as of .

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co initiated holding in Williams Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.27 and $22.34, with an estimated average price of $20.34. The stock is now traded at around $18.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 131,990 shares as of .

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co initiated holding in Verisk Analytics Inc. The purchase prices were between $172.42 and $192.79, with an estimated average price of $182.92. The stock is now traded at around $187.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,550 shares as of .

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co initiated holding in Umicore SA. The purchase prices were between $10.16 and $13.21, with an estimated average price of $11.8. The stock is now traded at around $9.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 48,529 shares as of .

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co initiated holding in Omnicom Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.81 and $57.01, with an estimated average price of $53.56. The stock is now traded at around $50.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,389 shares as of .

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co added to a holding in Target Corp by 237.91%. The purchase prices were between $117.7 and $157.42, with an estimated average price of $137.09. The stock is now traded at around $156.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 112,720 shares as of .

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF by 32.81%. The purchase prices were between $60.95 and $65.87, with an estimated average price of $63.82. The stock is now traded at around $63.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 658,701 shares as of .

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co added to a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc by 544.48%. The purchase prices were between $209.08 and $237.3, with an estimated average price of $223.3. The stock is now traded at around $253.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 31,586 shares as of .

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co added to a holding in Mondelez International Inc by 57.38%. The purchase prices were between $50.26 and $59.01, with an estimated average price of $55.64. The stock is now traded at around $54.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 154,720 shares as of .

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 201.03%. The purchase prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14. The stock is now traded at around $285.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 12,541 shares as of .

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co added to a holding in INVESCO EXCHG TRAD by 23.26%. The purchase prices were between $100.38 and $113.96, with an estimated average price of $107.89. The stock is now traded at around $112.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 124,910 shares as of .

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co sold out a holding in Leidos Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $85.04 and $98.3, with an estimated average price of $90.4.

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co sold out a holding in Camden National Corp. The sale prices were between $28.36 and $35.17, with an estimated average price of $32.39.

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $96.43 and $110.16, with an estimated average price of $102.38.

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $56.7 and $61.49, with an estimated average price of $59.33.

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co sold out a holding in Bar Harbor Bankshares Inc. The sale prices were between $18.23 and $21.88, with an estimated average price of $20.54.

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $42.66 and $52.64, with an estimated average price of $48.39.