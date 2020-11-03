Allen Operations Llc Buys Acuity Brands Inc, Microsoft Corp, Sells Expedia Group Inc, Match Group Inc, Cloudflare Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Allen Operations Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Acuity Brands Inc, Microsoft Corp, sells Expedia Group Inc, Match Group Inc, Cloudflare Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Quotient Technology Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Allen Operations Llc. As of 2020Q3, Allen Operations Llc owns 23 stocks with a total value of $222 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: AYI, MSFT,

AYI, MSFT, Added Positions: CMCSA,

CMCSA, Reduced Positions: MTCH, IAC,

MTCH, IAC, Sold Out: EXPE, NET, QUOT,

Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 719,453 shares, 15.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.87% CarGurus Inc (CARG) - 1,419,900 shares, 13.85% of the total portfolio. Workday Inc (WDAY) - 111,992 shares, 10.86% of the total portfolio. Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) - 294,900 shares, 10.76% of the total portfolio. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 64,056 shares, 9.77% of the total portfolio.

Allen Operations Llc initiated holding in Acuity Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.4 and $111.3, with an estimated average price of $102.63. The stock is now traded at around $94.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.14%. The holding were 68,100 shares as of .

Allen Operations Llc initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $206.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 23,983 shares as of .

Allen Operations Llc sold out a holding in Expedia Group Inc. The sale prices were between $79.74 and $102.94, with an estimated average price of $90.01.

Allen Operations Llc sold out a holding in Cloudflare Inc. The sale prices were between $32.94 and $42.51, with an estimated average price of $38.2.

Allen Operations Llc sold out a holding in Quotient Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $7.03 and $9.76, with an estimated average price of $8.09.