Allen Operations Llc Buys Acuity Brands Inc, Microsoft Corp, Sells Expedia Group Inc, Match Group Inc, Cloudflare Inc

November 03, 2020 | About: AYI +2.53% MSFT +2.03% EXPE +4.31% NET +1.92% QUOT +0.22%

New York, NY, based Investment company Allen Operations Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Acuity Brands Inc, Microsoft Corp, sells Expedia Group Inc, Match Group Inc, Cloudflare Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Quotient Technology Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Allen Operations Llc. As of 2020Q3, Allen Operations Llc owns 23 stocks with a total value of $222 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of ALLEN OPERATIONS LLC
  1. Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 719,453 shares, 15.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.87%
  2. CarGurus Inc (CARG) - 1,419,900 shares, 13.85% of the total portfolio.
  3. Workday Inc (WDAY) - 111,992 shares, 10.86% of the total portfolio.
  4. Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) - 294,900 shares, 10.76% of the total portfolio.
  5. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 64,056 shares, 9.77% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Acuity Brands Inc (AYI)

Allen Operations Llc initiated holding in Acuity Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.4 and $111.3, with an estimated average price of $102.63. The stock is now traded at around $94.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.14%. The holding were 68,100 shares as of .

New Purchase: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Allen Operations Llc initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $206.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 23,983 shares as of .

Sold Out: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

Allen Operations Llc sold out a holding in Expedia Group Inc. The sale prices were between $79.74 and $102.94, with an estimated average price of $90.01.

Sold Out: Cloudflare Inc (NET)

Allen Operations Llc sold out a holding in Cloudflare Inc. The sale prices were between $32.94 and $42.51, with an estimated average price of $38.2.

Sold Out: Quotient Technology Inc (QUOT)

Allen Operations Llc sold out a holding in Quotient Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $7.03 and $9.76, with an estimated average price of $8.09.



