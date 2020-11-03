Allen Investment Management LLC Buys Facebook Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp, Sells General Electric Co, CarGurus Inc, ISHARES TRUST

New York, NY, based Investment company Allen Investment Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Facebook Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp, Cloudflare Inc, Match Group Inc, sells General Electric Co, CarGurus Inc, ISHARES TRUST, Expedia Group Inc, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Allen Investment Management LLC. As of 2020Q3, Allen Investment Management LLC owns 178 stocks with a total value of $5.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: AMGN, AZN, BAC, SSTK, HON, TT, LMT, DIS, SRE, TSM, VZ, UL, PS, APD, TMO, PPG, DE, CE,

Added Positions: FB, FIS, V, NOC, NKE, LOW, SYY, VTI, NET, MTCH, AAPL, JPM, AVGO, DEO, BX, WMT, CCI, DDOG, ADSK, ABBV, KO, COP, UNP, TXN, ILMN, CRM, PFE, NSC, DOV, NVDA, MRK, MCD, INTC,

Reduced Positions: TDG, BKNG, NOW, W, AMZN, CMCSA, GE, MSFT, LH, MCO, CARG, ORLY, CHTR, VEA, GOOG, MDB, EFA, EQIX, TWLO, IEFA, SCHW, IXUS, VWO, BSV, IWM, SHW, PEP, IEMG, IWD, AAP, ATVI, WDAY, MA, NFLX, HD, ITOT, CNC, IWN, IWS, ALCO, OEF,

Sold Out: EXPE, NLSN, BA, CL, MS, TJX, PSX, EEM, VO, WAB, IAC, XLE,

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 130,365 shares, 7.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.55% Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 566,107 shares, 6.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.88% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 222,609 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.21% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,383,384 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.56% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 929,395 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.39%

Allen Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $339.96 and $398.07, with an estimated average price of $381.38. The stock is now traded at around $363.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,699 shares as of .

Allen Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Amgen Inc. The purchase prices were between $234.65 and $260.95, with an estimated average price of $247.91. The stock is now traded at around $220.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,483 shares as of .

Allen Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.77 and $26.92, with an estimated average price of $24.9. The stock is now traded at around $24.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 13,427 shares as of .

Allen Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Shutterstock Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.14 and $58.42, with an estimated average price of $47.33. The stock is now traded at around $66.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,500 shares as of .

Allen Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.94 and $60.61, with an estimated average price of $58.09. The stock is now traded at around $57.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,841 shares as of .

Allen Investment Management LLC initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $112.18 and $135.54, with an estimated average price of $124.91. The stock is now traded at around $124.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,056 shares as of .

Allen Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 28.16%. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $265.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 948,536 shares as of .

Allen Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 257.47%. The purchase prices were between $135.48 and $155.76, with an estimated average price of $144.47. The stock is now traded at around $128.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 204,262 shares as of .

Allen Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp by 87.47%. The purchase prices were between $285.95 and $348.99, with an estimated average price of $325.99. The stock is now traded at around $304.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 139,873 shares as of .

Allen Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Cloudflare Inc by 84.04%. The purchase prices were between $32.94 and $42.51, with an estimated average price of $38.2. The stock is now traded at around $53.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 195,490 shares as of .

Allen Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Match Group Inc by 1123.94%. The purchase prices were between $90.36 and $120.71, with an estimated average price of $105.79. The stock is now traded at around $121.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 27,395 shares as of .

Allen Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Diageo PLC by 118.30%. The purchase prices were between $127.94 and $149.93, with an estimated average price of $137.81. The stock is now traded at around $133.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,650 shares as of .

Allen Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Expedia Group Inc. The sale prices were between $79.74 and $102.94, with an estimated average price of $90.01.

Allen Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Nielsen Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $13.55 and $16.29, with an estimated average price of $14.99.

Allen Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Phillips 66. The sale prices were between $51.84 and $69.11, with an estimated average price of $61.11.

Allen Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Morgan Stanley. The sale prices were between $46.42 and $53.25, with an estimated average price of $50.37.

Allen Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $73.03 and $79.47, with an estimated average price of $76.22.

Allen Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $49.86 and $59.41, with an estimated average price of $53.88.