Allen Holding Inc Buys Bank of America Corp, Sells Match Group Inc

Investment company Allen Holding Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Bank of America Corp, sells Match Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Allen Holding Inc . As of 2020Q3, Allen Holding Inc owns 10 stocks with a total value of $542 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BAC,

BAC, Reduced Positions: MTCH,

For the details of ALLEN HOLDING INC 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/allen+holding+inc+/current-portfolio/portfolio

Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 6,000,000 shares, 54.62% of the total portfolio. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 400 shares, 23.60% of the total portfolio. IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) - 500,000 shares, 11.04% of the total portfolio. Match Group Inc (MTCH) - 200,000 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 81.47% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 800,000 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. New Position

Allen Holding Inc initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.77 and $26.92, with an estimated average price of $24.9. The stock is now traded at around $24.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.55%. The holding were 800,000 shares as of .