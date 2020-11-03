Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (AXNX) COO Rinda Sama Sold $974,806 of Shares

COO of Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Rinda Sama (insider trades) sold 20,300 shares of AXNX on 11/03/2020 at an average price of $48.02 a share. The total sale was $974,806.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc has a market cap of $1.93 billion; its shares were traded at around $48.83 with and P/S ratio of 31.04. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

COO Rinda Sama sold 20,300 shares of AXNX stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $48.02. The price of the stock has increased by 1.69% since.

