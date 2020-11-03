Wayfair Inc (W) COO Thomas Netzer Sold $921,942 of Shares

COO of Wayfair Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Thomas Netzer (insider trades) sold 3,638 shares of W on 11/03/2020 at an average price of $253.42 a share. The total sale was $921,942.

Wayfair Inc operates as an online destination for the home good products in the United States. It offers a range of furniture, décor, decorative accent, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home good products. Wayfair Inc has a market cap of $26.15 billion; its shares were traded at around $274.11 with and P/S ratio of 2.42. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Wayfair Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Michael D Fleisher sold 1,500 shares of W stock on 10/23/2020 at the average price of $268.28. The price of the stock has increased by 2.17% since.

CFO Michael D Fleisher sold 6,051 shares of W stock on 10/16/2020 at the average price of $300.39. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.75% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

COO Thomas Netzer sold 3,638 shares of W stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $253.42. The price of the stock has increased by 8.16% since.

Chief Technology Officer James R. Miller sold 4,084 shares of W stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $254.6. The price of the stock has increased by 7.66% since.

Chief Product/Marketing Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of W stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $249.36. The price of the stock has increased by 9.93% since.

Chief Merchandising Officer Steve Oblak sold 2,162 shares of W stock on 10/19/2020 at the average price of $300.1. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.66% since.

Chief Product/Marketing Edmond Macri sold 1,323 shares of W stock on 10/16/2020 at the average price of $299.96. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.62% since.

